Submit Release
News Search

There were 831 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,686 in the last 365 days.

Roads Remain Closed Due to Storm Damage

​The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportion's (PennDOT) northwest region remain closed to through traffic downed trees on utility wires.

  • Route 666 is closed from the intersection with German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County to the intersection with Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County.
  • Hemlock Road (Route 1006) is closed in Warren County from the intersection with Hemlock Road in Glade Township to the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Warren.
  • Sugarcreek Drive (Route 4010) is closed from the intersection with Route 322 and the intersection with Buttermilk Hill Road in Sugarcreek Borough.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT's northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

 

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #


You just read:

Roads Remain Closed Due to Storm Damage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.