Roads Remain Closed Due to Storm Damage

​The following state roads in the Pennsylvania Department of Transportion's (PennDOT) northwest region remain closed to through traffic downed trees on utility wires.

Route 666 is closed from the intersection with German Hill Road in Kingsley Township, Forest County to the intersection with Route 948 in Sheffield Township, Warren County.

Hemlock Road (Route 1006) is closed in Warren County from the intersection with Hemlock Road in Glade Township to the intersection Pennsylvania Avenue in the City of Warren.

Sugarcreek Drive (Route 4010) is closed from the intersection with Route 322 and the intersection with Buttermilk Hill Road in Sugarcreek Borough.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

