Southbound Route 51 Lane Restriction Extended in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the lane restriction on southbound Route 51 (Saw Mill Run Boulevard) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County will be extended.

The single-lane restriction on southbound Route 51 for steel repairs on the structure just south of Woodruff Street will be extended. The lane restrictions will continue between Woodruff Street to Crane Avenue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Wednesday, July 27. Crews from Allison Park Contractors will conduct the work.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns. Please use caution when driving through the area. Work zone safety is everyone's responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Yasmeen Manyisha, 412-429-5044

