Lane Restriction This Week on Route 15 SB in Lewis Township, Lycoming County

​Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of a lane restriction this week on Route 15 southbound in Lewis Township, Lycoming County, for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

On Thursday, July 28, the contractor will be working on Route 15 southbound near exit 145 (Trout Run exit). Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane and shoulder to be restricted. Work will be performed between the hours of 8:00 AM and 6:00 PM, weather permitting.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect minor delays in travel, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

###



