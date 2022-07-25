Travel Disruptions Due to Storm
Dunmore, PA – Please see below for closures due to tonight's storm that passed throughout the area.
|County
|State Route/Exit/Mile Marker
|Township
|Beginning Location
|Ending Location
|Closure/Restriction
|Reason
|Estimated Date of Reopening
|Estimated Time of Reopening
|Lackawanna
|6006 (Scranton/Carbondale HWY)
|Carbondale
|Intersection 171(Belmont St. Carbondale)
|Canaan St
|Closed
|Downed tree in wires
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|9:30 AM
|Lackawanna
|1025 (Wemberly Hill RD)
|Scott Township
|Intersection Stracham RD
|Intersection of Kraky Road
|Closed
|Downed tree in wires
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|9:30 AM
|Lackawanna
|4012 (Waverly RD)
|Waverly
|Clinton St, Waverly
|Gideon Lane Glenburn
|Closed
|Downed tree in wires
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|7:30 AM
|Luzerne
|1045 (Church ST/Irem RD/ Main ST)
|Dallas Township
|Intersection of County Club RD
|Lakeside DR
|Closed
|Downed trees and wires
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|8:00 AM
|Luzerne
|1027 (Tunkhannock Ave)
|Exeter Boro
|Intersection of Montgomery Ave
|Intersection of Delaware Ave
|Closed
|Downed tree and wires
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|8;00 AM
|Luzerne
|1028 (Spruce Tree RD/Queen of Peace RD
|Lake Township
|Intersection of Tulip RD in Lake Township
|Intersection Lake Front Rd in Harveys Lake
|Closed
|Downed tree in wires
|Monday, July 25, 2022
|8:00 AM
Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne and Wyoming counties at www.penndot.gov/District4.
Information about infrastructure in District 4, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D4Results.
Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.
MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502
# # #