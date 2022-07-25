Travel Disruptions Due to Storm





Dunmore, PA – Please see below for closures due to tonight's storm that passed throughout the area.

County State Route/Exit/Mile Marker Township Beginning Location Ending Location Closure/Restriction Reason Estimated Date of Reopening Estimated Time of Reopening Lackawanna 6006 (Scranton/Carbondale HWY) Carbondale Intersection 171(Belmont St. Carbondale) Canaan St Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 9:30 AM Lackawanna 1025 (Wemberly Hill RD) Scott Township Intersection Stracham RD Intersection of Kraky Road Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 9:30 AM Lackawanna 4012 (Waverly RD) Waverly Clinton St, Waverly Gideon Lane Glenburn Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 7:30 AM Luzerne 1045 (Church ST/Irem RD/ Main ST) Dallas Township Intersection of County Club RD Lakeside DR Closed Downed trees and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 8:00 AM Luzerne 1027 (Tunkhannock Ave) Exeter Boro Intersection of Montgomery Ave Intersection of Delaware Ave Closed Downed tree and wires Monday, July 25, 2022 8;00 AM Luzerne 1028 (Spruce Tree RD/Queen of Peace RD Lake Township Intersection of Tulip RD in Lake Township Intersection Lake Front Rd in Harveys Lake Closed Downed tree in wires Monday, July 25, 2022 8:00 AM





Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Michael Taluto, (570) 963.3502

