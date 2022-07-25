“The Greatest Literary Show on Earth!” JLF Colorado Returns to the Boulder Public Library, September 17-18, 2022

Internationally Acclaimed Authors, Scholars, and Poets to Participate In-Person at Iconic Literary Event Celebrating Diversity, Books, Music, and Dialogue

BOULDER, COLORADO, USA , July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Boulder, CO (July 25, 2022) – The Colorado Chapter of the Jaipur Literature Festival in partnership with Teamwork Arts and the Boulder Public Library, is proud to announce that the Festival is returning to a LIVE format this year. Attendees will participate in back-to-back sessions starting on Saturday, September 17 through Sunday, September 18, 2022, at the Boulder Public Library, located at 1001 Arapahoe Street in Boulder, Colorado.

JLF Colorado is pleased to celebrate this year with the community surrounded by the beauty of the Colorado Rockies and provide attendees with Boulder's unique energy, excitement, and intellect – something the festival is known for worldwide.

“We’re excited to return to an in-person format this year and gather with the community, thanks to Teamwork Arts, the producer of the iconic Jaipur Literature Festival. JLF Colorado has not had an in-person event since 2019 due to the pandemic. We’re thrilled to be back at the Boulder Public Library and invite everyone in the community to join us in September,” said Jessie Friedman, JLF Colorado Executive Director.

JLF Colorado programming will highlight many diverse topics, including crime-writing, environment, international politics, racial equality and discrimination, entertainment, and fiction. Noted writers will kick off the series each day with special readings from their latest books and conversations on the creative process. Here's a sneak peek of top authors who will be in person in Boulder:

• Andre Aciman, New York Times Bestselling Author - Call Me by Your Name

• Ahja Fox, Newly Appointed Poet Laureate of Aurora, Colorado

• Gopalkrishna Gandhi, Indian politician & Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi

Gopalkrishna Gandhi is the grandson of the two greatest champions of India's Independence--Mahatma Gandhi and C. Rajagopalachari. His father Devadas Gandhi, a journalist, was

Mahatma Gandhi's son. Gopalkrishna Gandhi, born in April 1945, has had a successful career as an acclaimed author, diplomat, and columnist. Gopalkrishna Gandhi will speak on his recent book, Scorching Love: Letters from Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi to His Son, Devadas.

JLF Colorado will present 60+ eminent international and local speakers. A final program will be released soon. For more information on this year’s program, visit https://jlflitfest.org/colorado.

Register for free access to the JLF Colorado Festival, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/jlf-colorado-2022-tickets-373454812397.

About JLF Colorado:

The internationally renowned Jaipur Literature Festival, named the "greatest literary show on Earth" by Tina Brown, established its Colorado branch, JLF Colorado, in 2015. JLF Colorado is an uplifting celebration of the mind and heart, presenting diverse writers and thinkers from the Americas, Asia, Africa, and Europe. This year, the community will participate in provocative in person conversations about life and society, economics and the arts, equity, freedom, and the care of our planet. JLF Colorado is presented by the nonprofit organization JLF Colorado and Teamwork Arts in association with the Boulder Public Library, the City of Boulder, the Boulder Arts Commission, the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Commission on Human Relations. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @belitco.

About Teamwork Arts:

For over 30 years, Teamwork Arts has taken India to the world and brought the world to India, presenting the finest of Indian performers, writers, and visual artists in the cultural and art space in India and abroad. Every year, we produce over 25 performing visual arts and literary festivals in a variety of countries, including Australia, Egypt, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, the UK, the USA, in addition to many eclectic festivals across India. We produce the world's largest literary gathering: the annual Jaipur Literature Festival; JLF international now travels to the US, UK, Canada, Qatar, and Australia, and we have recently launched a digital series - JLF Brave New World. Our musical extravaganza, Bollywood Love Story - A Musical, continues to tour the world with sold-out shows everywhere it is held. More information at: www.teamworkarts.com.

