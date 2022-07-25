VSP New Haven Barracks/Petit Larceny

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002250

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Joseph Szarejko

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 7/21/2022 @ 1109 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1908 Ethan Allen Highway, New Haven Vermont.

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: William Harris

AGE: 63

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Middlebury, Vermont.

VICTIM: New Haven Maplefields

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On July 21, 2022 at approximately 1109 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a theft complaint, which occurred at the Maplefield’s Store in the Town of New Haven. Employees at the store were able to determine that money was missing from the register. Further investigation revealed that a former employee, later identified as William D. Harris, (63) of Middlebury stole $91 from the cash register. On July 25, 2022, Vermont State Police were able to locate Harris and issue him a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court Criminal Division on September 26, 2022 at 1230 PM to answer the charge of Petit Larceny.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 26, 2022 @ 1230 PM

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Not Available

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Joseph Szarejko (442)

Vermont State Police

Troop "B" New Haven Barracks

Phone # (802) 388-4919

FAX # (802) 453-7918

Joseph.T.Szarejko@vermont.gov