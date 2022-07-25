World Golf Hall of Fame Returns to North Carolina

Today, the United States Golf Association (USGA) and the World Golf Hall of Fame announced that the World Golf Hall of Fame will be moved to Pinehurst, North Carolina. Governor Roy Cooper joined the announcement today, where the two organizations detailed the new visitor experience at the USGA’s Golf House Pinehurst campus set to open in 2024. The Hall of Fame will relocate its physical collection from Florida to North Carolina.

"North Carolina is home to legendary golf courses and it makes perfect sense to have The World Golf Hall of Fame here in Pinehurst," Governor Roy Cooper said. “Golf brings communities together, increases tourism and creates good jobs, and I’m excited to continue working with the USGA to grow the game and our economy here in North Carolina.”

“There’s no better connection to golf’s past, present and future than Pinehurst, and no organization that works harder than the USGA to preserve the history of this great game. We look forward to celebrating the greatest moments, and golf’s greatest athletes, by including the World Golf Hall of Fame as an important part of our new Pinehurst home,” said Mike Whan, CEO of the USGA. “Simply put – it just makes sense, and together with the Hall of Fame, we’re more committed than ever to delivering experiences that build even deeper connections between golf fans and those who have truly led the way in this great game.”

“For nearly 50 years, the Hall of Fame has honored the history and legacies of those who have made golf great,” said Greg McLaughlin, CEO, World Golf Hall of Fame. “Much like the USGA, the Hall of Fame is committed to connecting with fans around the world to highlight the greatest moments and legends of the sport. This expanded partnership will create an exciting new opportunity in Pinehurst – where the Hall of Fame originated – to celebrate Hall of Fame members and their contributions to golf.”

“We’re proud to be a part of the U.S. Golf Association’s continued growth and preservation of the game of golf’s long legacy here in North Carolina,” said North Carolina Department of Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. “USGA’s investment in Pinehurst means new jobs and millions in tourism dollars for the region and state for generations to come.”

Governor Cooper also stopped by the inaugural U.S. Adaptive Open Championship at Pinehurst No. 6. This is a new national championship that showcases the world’s best golfers with disabilities. Pinehurst will also host the 2023 U.S. Adaptive Open next July, as well as five future U.S. Open Championships between 2024 and 2047.

The USGA is the governing body of golf for the United States and Mexico for golf courses, clubs and facilities. The organization was established in 1894, to help establish a national amateur championship.

The World Golf Hall of Fame was founded in Pinehurst in 1974. It moved to St. Augustine, Florida in 1998, but is returning to North Carolina in 2024.

According to a 2017 study, golf generated $2.3 billion in direct spending and a total economic impact of $4.2 billion in the state, including nearly 53,000 jobs and total wage income of $1.3 billion.