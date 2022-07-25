Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation to Host Online Symposia on Housing Challenges Facing the Autism Community
TLI convenes leaders to develop innovative solutions for families navigating the challenges of housing for adults on the autism spectrum.
By sharing best practices and building data-driven solutions, the diversity of needs which families have can be better understood and a wider range of programs made available.”MCLEAN, VA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI), a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology, and public health, is hosting a series of online symposia on critical issues facing families with children on the autism spectrum.
Reed Hartley, Executive Director of TLI, notes, "TLI drives innovative thinking and action on health issues to foster transformative change and improve the health and well-being of specific patient communities. Children with autism spectrum disorder and their families deserve the best support we can offer as a society.”
TLI kicked off the series by bringing together several adult housing and service providers throughout Virginia and Maryland to discuss their models and the challenges they face when serving their communities. Using feedback from the initial session, Desiree Kameka Galloway, a recognized disability housing expert, then led the second symposium in June, discussing national trends and innovation in adult housing from around the United States. Desiree also highlighted the need for data-driven solutions, stating that neurodiverse communities across the United States are statistically invisible.
Bill Oldham, CEO of TLI, adds, “TLI is bringing key leaders and those actively supporting the autism community together to share data on what is working for families. By sharing best practices and building data-driven solutions, the diversity of needs which families have can be better understood and a wider range of programs made available.”
For the next symposium on August 3rd, 2022, Charles Hammerman, President and CEO of The Disability Opportunity Fund, will lead a robust discussion focused on funding options for housing and service providers. To join the conversation, email chelsea.hurst@thoughtfoundation.org.
About TLI
Thought Leadership & Innovation Foundation (TLI) is a not-for-profit organization that works at the nexus of science, technology and public health, innovating for superior prevention, treatment and outcomes for those facing life-altering medical diagnoses. TLI helps patients across the country and around the world find better healthcare outcomes. Visit www.thoughtfoundation.org and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
