Submit Release
News Search

There were 820 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,678 in the last 365 days.

SH 224 Closure Hunt County

PARIS — Texas Department of Transportation officials today advised travelers that State Highway 224 at the South Sulphur River in Hunt County will close temporarily in early August for a bridge replacement project.

The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 126 working days to complete this project valued at more than $2.6 million. The target completion date of this project is January 2023.

The bridge is located five miles southwest of Commerce, Texas, and 1.3 miles northeast of Neylandville, Texas. The contractor anticipates placing construction barricades and signs along the roadway on July 28, and starting work on Aug. 5, 2022.

The contractor will demolish the existing bridge and build a new bridge in its place. Travelers will need to use an alternate route around this location while the work is underway. Detour signs on both sides of the bridge will direct traffic around this location, officials said.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

You just read:

SH 224 Closure Hunt County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.