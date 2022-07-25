Submit Release
News Search

There were 816 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,671 in the last 365 days.

Missing Man with Unknown Medical Issue Found in Columbia

CONTACT:
Sargeant Glen Lucas
603-788-4850
603-271-3361
July 25, 2022

Columbia, NH – A New Hampshire man went for a walk from his residence in Columbia and suffered an unknown medical episode causing him to be disoriented and failing to return home in a timely manner.

On July 22, 2022 at around 11:00 a.m., 51-year-old Robert Bulkley of Columbia went for a walk down a set of railroad tracks near his residence. After failing to return home within a reasonable amount of time, a call to authorities by a family member was made to help locate Bulkley at approximately 1:15 p.pm

A New Hampshire State Police Trooper responded initially and then requested a New Hampshire Fish and Game K-9 unit to assist in the search. Multiple Conservation Officers along with K-9 Moxie responded to the staging area near the residence to assist with the search for Bulkley.

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette along with K-9 Moxie used a scent article that was obtained from a family member of Bulkley’s to initiate a track from the place last seen. A few minutes later and a half mile north of the residence, K-9 Moxie along with CO Fluette were able to find Bulkley at the bottom of a steep embankment, approximately 20 yards off the tracks laying in thick underbrush, not easily visible from the railroad tracks.

With the assistance of 45th parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Conservation Officers, they were able to secure Bulkley to a litter and carry him a short distance to Colebrook’s rescue vehicle. He was then driven from the scene, loaded into 45th Parallel’s Ambulance, and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Without K-9 Moxie and her trained capabilities, authorities believe that Bulkley would not have been found in such a short amount of time, which was critical to his wellbeing.

You just read:

Missing Man with Unknown Medical Issue Found in Columbia

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.