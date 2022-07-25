Missing Man with Unknown Medical Issue Found in Columbia

CONTACT:

July 25, 2022

Columbia, NH – A New Hampshire man went for a walk from his residence in Columbia and suffered an unknown medical episode causing him to be disoriented and failing to return home in a timely manner.

On July 22, 2022 at around 11:00 a.m., 51-year-old Robert Bulkley of Columbia went for a walk down a set of railroad tracks near his residence. After failing to return home within a reasonable amount of time, a call to authorities by a family member was made to help locate Bulkley at approximately 1:15 p.pm

A New Hampshire State Police Trooper responded initially and then requested a New Hampshire Fish and Game K-9 unit to assist in the search. Multiple Conservation Officers along with K-9 Moxie responded to the staging area near the residence to assist with the search for Bulkley.

Conservation Officer Eric Fluette along with K-9 Moxie used a scent article that was obtained from a family member of Bulkley’s to initiate a track from the place last seen. A few minutes later and a half mile north of the residence, K-9 Moxie along with CO Fluette were able to find Bulkley at the bottom of a steep embankment, approximately 20 yards off the tracks laying in thick underbrush, not easily visible from the railroad tracks.

With the assistance of 45th parallel EMS, Colebrook Fire and Rescue, New Hampshire State Police and New Hampshire Conservation Officers, they were able to secure Bulkley to a litter and carry him a short distance to Colebrook’s rescue vehicle. He was then driven from the scene, loaded into 45th Parallel’s Ambulance, and transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Without K-9 Moxie and her trained capabilities, authorities believe that Bulkley would not have been found in such a short amount of time, which was critical to his wellbeing.