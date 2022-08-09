Mark S. Lewis, Amazon best-selling book, GIVE A DAMN, Inspires Local Business To Adopt Good Will Philosophy in Business
Mark S. Lewis’ GIVE A DAMN book promotes his belief that traditional values such as honesty, trust, accountability, responsibility, altruism, and integrity are the foundation of moral wealth and prosperity.
The values of accountability, responsibility, trustworthiness, caring for others, character, and generosity of spirit are integral to the Simon Tire team's work.
Bill Simon, the owner of Simple Simon Tire, asked Lewis to speak to his employees and said the values expressed in the Give A Damn Book mirror his own.
My book ... provides the solution for a simple but challenging mindset change that is necessary for society to prosper. Positive cultural change in society begins with you and me.”BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES, August 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mark S. Lewis, amazon best-selling author of the book, GIVE A DAMN - The Ticket to Cultural Change, recently presented his ideas to the employees of Simple Simon Tire at the request of its owner, Bill Simon. Lewis, steadfast in his mission to promote the Give A Damn philosophy, felt an immediate connection with Simon and believes they share a similar mindset.
— Mark S. Lewis, best-selling author, dynamic speaker, and entrepreneur.
Lewis’ book promotes his belief that traditional values such as honesty, trust, accountability, responsibility, altruism, and integrity are the foundation of moral wealth and prosperity. He explains that since these traits are not integrated into our thoughts and actions, we need to embrace the GIVE A DAMN! philosophy - the commitment to putting others' needs before those of self in both big and small ways to improve interpersonal relationships and motivate and inspire positivity. Mark S. Lewis has facilitated and moderated CEO Round tables across Louisiana for the past nine years as an inspiring business mentor, coach, consultant, and speaker. Through his practical advice and positive message, he has helped hundreds of CEOs and individuals accelerate their personal and professional growth.
“I wrote this book to provide individuals and organizations with the tools to be able to develop a stronger awareness and understanding of their toxic thoughts. These toxic thoughts can lead to behaviors and actions that are selfish, irresponsible, and destructive. This occurs globally across all organizations, government, and in the home,” Lewis explains. “My book aims to create an acute awareness of what has led us down this path and also provides the solution for a simple but challenging mindset change that is necessary for society to prosper. Positive cultural change in society begins with you and me”.
More than a book, Lewis explains that his goal all along was to start the GIVE A DAMN! Movement. He asks everyone to take the Global Accountability Pledge on his website, GiveaDamnBook.com. The pledge asks everyone to implement the GIVE A DAMN philosophy, a commitment to serving others and to do so without ego, criticism, condemning, or complaining. With guest appearances on multiple radio, television shows, and podcasts, Lewis is off to a great start in starting his cultural revolution.
Following one of Lewis's motivational speeches, Simon immediately adopted the Give A Damn philosophy at Simple Simon Tire. It is a step forward for Lewis as he hopes the entire world will adopt his revolutionary philosophy. Lewis is on his way to accomplishing his dream of inspiring cultural change to make the world a better place. It only takes one person at a time. Small steps lead to making a BIG difference.
Bill Simon, the founder of Simple Simon Tire, started his tire and auto repair shop in Baton Rouge in 1966 with only $1500. His hard work and dedication over the years have resulted in a company that exceeds 5 million dollars in sales per year. Recently, Lewis had the pleasure of talking with Simon and his employees about the Give A Damn philosophy and the concepts our society needs to implement change. He agreed that the values of Give A Damn are important to him. The values of accountability, responsibility, trustworthiness, caring for others, character, and generosity of spirit are integral to the Simon Tire team's work.
A best-selling author, dynamic speaker, and successful serial entrepreneur, Lewis is motivated by organizations like Simple Simon Tire, who truly Give A Damn about the community they live in and the people they serve. He is passionate about visiting businesses and working with their employees to make an impact as agents of change. His presentations provide valuable business and personal stories while giving the insight to help companies succeed at all levels. Lewis has the ticket to cultural change and is well on his way to sharing it with the world.
Mark S. Lewis
Give A Damn Book
+1 504-905-4646
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mark S. Lewis - Best Selling Author / Motivational Speaker