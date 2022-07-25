World’s Largest Christian Sports League Leverages Creatio’s No-Code to Boost Employee and Church Partner Experience
Upward Sports, an NGO providing sporting experiences to millions of children, raises the stakes with Creatio’s no-code platform for workflow automation and CRMBOSTON, MA, USA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creatio, a global vendor of one platform to automate workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom, today announced Upward Sports, the world's largest Christian sports league providing athletic experiences to millions of children in North America, is successfully utilizing Creatio’s platform.
The benevolent organization equips local churches with everything they need to run their sports leagues, from training and sports apparel to player registration systems. Upward Sports employees interact daily with church leaders interested in knowing more about the sports league or with parents looking for a suitable sports experience for their children.
Bogged down by an inflexible and outdated CRM system, there were only a few Upward Sports employees who could operate the legacy system and maintain accurate up-to-date records. As such, the non-profit organization looked to the market for a plug-and-play CRM solution that would increase time to market and improve church partner relations, but be flexible and simple enough for all employees to use. Enter Creatio’s no-code platform for workflow automation and CRM.
With Creatio, the sports organization automated lead engagement and partner management workflows, fired up nurturing campaigns, and consolidated data in a unified environment to increase team productivity, boost lead conversion and maintain high partner retention.
By applying Creatio's no-code tools, company employees can make many adjustments independently. The building of dashboards, setting up of workflows and making process changes have become feasible for all team members speeding up time-to-market for new solutions.
Platform implementation was carried out by Creatio's partner Techosystems. Techosystems designed a best-fit application for Upward Sports by combining Creatio's turnkey solutions with custom-built workflows.
