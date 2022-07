Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited won the final in Round 7 at Whilton Mill."Lucas managed to get P1 in the most competitive championship in Mini Max. It was a challenging weekend as our main two race engines failed, so we had to use our testing engine for the 3 heats and the final," Adrian Blantford said.Lucas's winning run continued on the back of last week's P1 at the Shenington Super Prix, and now goes on a two-week break and joins his family on holiday.Elite Capital & Co.'s driver Lucas Blintford missed the start of his vacation so he could race in the round which moved him into 2nd place in the Whilton Mill Championship.Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, "Lucas winning this round puts him in a very good position within the championship and as a team, we are now in the running for three championships. I can only thank Elite Capital & Co. Limited for their support both on and off the track."Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –Website: lucasblantfordracing.com Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –Elite Capital & Co. Limited33 St. James SquareLondon, SW1Y4JSUnited KingdomTelephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26Website: ec.uk.com