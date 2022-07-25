Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill

Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill

Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited won the final in Round 7 at Whilton Mill.

"Lucas managed to get P1 in the most competitive championship in Mini Max. It was a challenging weekend as our main two race engines failed, so we had to use our testing engine for the 3 heats and the final,” Adrian Blantford said.

Lucas’s winning run continued on the back of last week's P1 at the Shenington Super Prix, and now goes on a two-week break and joins his family on holiday.

Elite Capital & Co.’s driver Lucas Blintford missed the start of his vacation so he could race in the round which moved him into 2nd place in the Whilton Mill Championship.

Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Lucas winning this round puts him in a very good position within the championship and as a team, we are now in the running for three championships. I can only thank Elite Capital & Co. Limited for their support both on and off the track.”

Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –

Website: lucasblantfordracing.com

Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

NNNN

Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+442075628393 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
+442075628393 ext.
Company/Organization
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y 4JS
United Kingdom
+44 20 3709 5060
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a private limited company that provides project related services including Management, Consultancy and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and commercial projects. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has its head office in London (UK), with our Board Members, Staff and Agents being located across the Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa. The company offers a wealth of experience in Banking & Financial transactions, and has a range of specialized advisory services for private, SME or corporate clients. When required Elite Capital & Co. can also customize and structure their products and services to meet the specific needs of the clients and continue to implement innovative funding products and services as the need requires. Elite Capital & Co. Limited has made strategic alliances with several organizations and companies which have given them access to international markets in Europe, Asia, Africa, Middle East and GCC regions. This has given Elite Capital & Co. a substantial foundation of clients to build on, in addition to access to the markets that are most in need of the products and services we offer.

KEY FEATURES OF THE PUBLIC & GENERAL INFORMATION

More From This Author
Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill
Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co Grabs the Mini Max Cup in the SuperPrix Championship Final at Shenington
Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. wins 3rd Place in Junior Kart Championship at GYG Final
View All Stories From This Author