Elite Capital & Co.’s Rider Lucas Blintford Wins the P1 in Round 7 at Whilton Mill
EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Adrian Blantford, Principal Manager, Lucas Blantford Racing Team, announced today that Lucas Blantford Sponsored by Elite Capital & Co. Limited won the final in Round 7 at Whilton Mill.
"Lucas managed to get P1 in the most competitive championship in Mini Max. It was a challenging weekend as our main two race engines failed, so we had to use our testing engine for the 3 heats and the final,” Adrian Blantford said.
Lucas’s winning run continued on the back of last week's P1 at the Shenington Super Prix, and now goes on a two-week break and joins his family on holiday.
Elite Capital & Co.’s driver Lucas Blintford missed the start of his vacation so he could race in the round which moved him into 2nd place in the Whilton Mill Championship.
Mr. Adrian Blantford concluded his statement by saying, “Lucas winning this round puts him in a very good position within the championship and as a team, we are now in the running for three championships. I can only thank Elite Capital & Co. Limited for their support both on and off the track.”
Lucas Blantford Racing – Contact Details –
Website: lucasblantfordracing.com
Elite Capital & Co. – Contact Details –
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
33 St. James Square
London, SW1Y4JS
United Kingdom
Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060
SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21
LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26
Website: ec.uk.com
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Mr. George Matharu, MBA.
Elite Capital & Co. Limited
Other