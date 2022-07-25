Soya Chunks Manufacturing Project Cost 2022-2027: Plant Setup, Business Plan, Industry Trends -Syndicated Analytics

Soya Chunks Manufacturing Plant

The rising consumer awareness towards the numerous product health benefits is among the primary factors driving the soya chunks market.

Soya chunks represent the edible pieces of food that are prepared with the byproducts left after extracting the oil from soybean or by utilizing defatted soy flour. They have a rough texture, which changes to spongy and soft once submerged in gravy or warm water. Soya chunks have high protein content, are quick and easy to cook, and are similar in taste to meat items. As such, they are widely consumed as vegan substitutes to meat in various vegetarian meals and dishes, including soya chunks curry, kurma, pulaos, soups, stir-fries, etc.

Soya chunks represent the edible pieces of food that are prepared with the byproducts left after extracting the oil from soybean or by utilizing defatted soy flour. They have a rough texture, which changes to spongy and soft once submerged in gravy or warm water. Soya chunks have high protein content, are quick and easy to cook, and are similar in taste to meat items. As such, they are widely consumed as vegan substitutes to meat in various vegetarian meals and dishes, including soya chunks curry, kurma, pulaos, soups, stir-fries, etc.

The rising consumer awareness towards the numerous product health benefits is among the primary factors driving the soya chunks market. Apart from this, the escalating prevalence of nutrient deficiencies, such as those of several minerals, isoflavones, lecithin, vitamins, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the elevating demand for food products that help in reducing the risk of cancer, preventing the loss of bone mass, lowering cholesterol, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. In addition to this, the shifting dietary preferences among consumers from meat-based items towards vegan alternatives are also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the introduction of innovative product variants in various sizes, tastes, flavors, etc., is anticipated to bolster the soya chunks market in the coming years.

The project report soya chunks the following aspects:

Market Snapshot (Market Performance, Segments, Regional Insights, Covid-19 Impact and outlook)

Manufacturing Process:

Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

Project Economics

Regulatory Procedures and Approval

Key Success and Risk Factors

