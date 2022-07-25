MarketResearchReports.com: Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market to reach USD 767.34 million by 2028
The report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for single-mode Pump Laser forecasted from 2021 to 2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A laser is used as an energy pump in an optical amplifier or other lasers by transferring or injecting energy from one wavelength to another in a medium, often a doped fiber. The control electronics for the pump lasers in the amp-pair require a stable voltage source that is provided by a chain of diodes driven directly by the system line current.
Laser diodes are sometimes categorized as single-mode or multimode, referring to the single spatial or multi-spatial modes. Single-Mode Lasers have a higher beam quality than multimode lasers. Typically, a laser with an M2 value less than 1.3 is regarded as ‘single-mode.’
The global Single-mode Pump Laser market size is estimated to be worth US$ 339.97 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 767.34 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.96% during the review period.
The global main manufacturers of Single-mode Pump Laser include II-VI, Furukawa Electric, Anritsu, Lumentum, 3SP Technologies, Gooch & Housego, DoGain Laser Technology, Sunboon, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share of approximately 91% in terms of revenue.
The North America Single-mode Pump Laser market is estimated at US$ 83.56 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 155.23 million by 2028. The proportion of China is 18.36% in 2021, and it is predicted that the share will reach 20.23% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 13.30% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Single-mode Pump Laser landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 45.44 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 12.69% and 11.49%, respectively, for the next 6-year period.
976 nm accounting for 38.72% of the Single-mode Pump Laser global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 10.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.49% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Metal Processing segment is altered to a 6.27% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share of about 11.83% in 2028.
