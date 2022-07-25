Submit Release
News Search

There were 277 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 210,121 in the last 365 days.

MarketResearchReports.com: Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market to reach USD 767.34 million by 2028

Market Research Reports Inc

The report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for single-mode Pump Laser forecasted from 2021 to 2028

LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A laser is used as an energy pump in an optical amplifier or other lasers by transferring or injecting energy from one wavelength to another in a medium, often a doped fiber. The control electronics for the pump lasers in the amp-pair require a stable voltage source that is provided by a chain of diodes driven directly by the system line current.

Laser diodes are sometimes categorized as single-mode or multimode, referring to the single spatial or multi-spatial modes. Single-Mode Lasers have a higher beam quality than multimode lasers. Typically, a laser with an M2 value less than 1.3 is regarded as ‘single-mode.’

The global Single-mode Pump Laser market size is estimated to be worth US$ 339.97 million in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of US$ 767.34 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 11.96% during the review period.

The global main manufacturers of Single-mode Pump Laser include II-VI, Furukawa Electric, Anritsu, Lumentum, 3SP Technologies, Gooch & Housego, DoGain Laser Technology, Sunboon, etc. In 2021, the global six largest players have a share of approximately 91% in terms of revenue.

The North America Single-mode Pump Laser market is estimated at US$ 83.56 million in 2021, while China is forecast to reach US$ 155.23 million by 2028. The proportion of China is 18.36% in 2021, and it is predicted that the share will reach 20.23% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 13.30% through the analysis period. As for the Europe Single-mode Pump Laser landscape, Germany is projected to reach US$ 45.44 million by 2028. and in Asia, the notable markets are Japan and South Korea, CAGR is 12.69% and 11.49%, respectively, for the next 6-year period.

976 nm accounting for 38.72% of the Single-mode Pump Laser global market in 2021, is projected to value US$ 10.32 million by 2028, growing at a revised 7.49% CAGR in the post-COVID-19 period. While Metal Processing segment is altered to a 6.27% CAGR throughout this forecast period and will hold a share of about 11.83% in 2028.

Order this report: https://www.marketresearchreports.com/mrrpb5/global-single-mode-pump-laser-market-report-history-and-forecast-2017-2028

Browse more in Computing and Electronics Market Research Section & Semiconductor Market Research

For Tailor-made research services, please visit https://www.marketresearchreports.com/custom-market-research

About Market Research Reports, Inc.
Market Research Reports® Inc. is the world's largest store offering quality market research, SWOT analysis, competitive intelligence, and industry reports. We help Fortune 500 Start-Ups with the latest market research reports on global &regional markets, which comprise key industries, leading market players, new products, and the latest industry analysis & trends.

Sudeep Chakravarty
Market Research Reports Inc.
+1 302-703-9904
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

MarketResearchReports.com: Global Single-mode Pump Laser Market to reach USD 767.34 million by 2028

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry, Manufacturing


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.