Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the enteric disease testing market size is expected to grow to $4.70 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.7%. The increasing cases of diarrhea and hemolytic urea syndrome (HUS) are expected to propel the enteric disease testing industry growth going forward.

Want to learn more on the enteric disease testing market growth? Request for a Sample now.

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6118&type=smp

The enteric disease testing market consists of sales of enteric disease testing solutions by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for the diagnosis of enteric diseases such as food and water-borne diseases. Microorganisms such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, cause enteric diseases that affect intestinal health. These pathogens can be contracted by contaminated food and drink, as well as by coming into contact with the excrement of an infected animal or person. Abdominal cramping, vomiting, nausea, and anorexia are common symptoms of enteric disorders, which can cause the body to lose fluids and nutrients. Enteric disease testing involves tests and technologies such as diagnostic assays and rapid tests, testing of stool specimens, complete blood count (CBC) test, blood culture test, urine test, antibody test, and bone marrow test for the diagnosis of the enteric disease-causing agent.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Trends

The opening of new laboratories by companies for providing food-testing services is emerging as a key trend shaping the enteric disease testing market outlook. According to the enteric disease testing market research, major companies operating in the market are focused on opening new laboratories to provide food testing services. For instance, in June 2021, SGS Group, a Switzerland-based company that provides verification, testing, inspection, and certification services announced the opening of NATA ISO17025 Accredited Laboratory, a latest addition to the SGS group which offers internationally recognized quality testing to the food manufacturing, retail market and hospitality segments. Furthermore, In June 2019, UK based firm i2 Analytical Group launched i2 FAST (Food Analysis & Safety Testing), a new food testing laboratory that is built on scientific principles and is headed by scientists. In this laboratory, pesticides, microbiological, contaminants, nutritional, allergy, and mycotoxin testing are all available for the food and associated sectors.

Global Enteric Disease Testing Market Segments

The global enteric disease testing market is segmented:

By Disease Type: Bacterial Enteric Disease, Parasitic Enteric Disease, Viral Enteric Disease, Others

By Technology: Traditional, Rapid, Convenience-Based, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Immunoassay, Chromatography and Spectrometry, Others

By Application: Hospitals, Research Centers, Clinics, Others

By Geography: The global enteric disease testing market report is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global enteric disease testing market report here

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/enteric-disease-testing-global-market-report

Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides enteric disease testing market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global enteric disease testing market, enteric disease testing market share, enteric disease testing market segments and geographies, enteric disease testing market players, enteric disease testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The enteric disease testing market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Enteric Disease Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton Dickinson, Biomerica Inc., Biomerieux, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Cepheid, Coris Bioconcept, DiaSorin Molecular LLC, Meridian Life Science, Quest Diagnostics, Trinity Biotech, Abbott Laboratories, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Bayer Pharma, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Hospital Acquired Infections Testing Kits Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instrument & Reagents, Consumables), By Test Type (Pneumonia Infection, Urinary Tract Infection, Blood Stream Associated Infection, Surgical Site Infection, MRSA Infection), By Application (Drug-Resistance Testing, Disease Testing), By Pathogen Type (Viral, Bacterial, Fungal), By Method Of Treatment (Sterilization, Chemical, Radiation) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hospital-acquired-infections-testing-kits-global-market-report

Lateral Flow Immunoassay (LFIA) Based Rapid Test Global Market Report 2022 – By Technique (Competitive Assay, Sandwich Assay, Multiplex Detection Assay), By Application (Infectious Disease, Pregnancy & Fertility, Toxicology), By End-User (Hospital & Clinic, Diagnostic Laboratory, Home Care) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/lateral-flow-immunoassay-based-rapid-test-global-market-report

Polymerase Chain Reactions (PCR) Devices, Reagents And Uses Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instruments, Reagents, Consumables), By End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnoly Industries, Clinical Diagnostics Labs and Hospitals, Academics and Research Organization), By Instruments (Standars PCR, RT-PCR, Digital PCR) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/polymerase-chain-reactions-devices-reagents-and-uses-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/