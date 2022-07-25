Global OTR Tyre Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

OTR Tyre Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘OTR Tyre Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the OTR tyre market size is expected to grow to $20.17 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8.4%. According to the OTR tyre market forecast, the use of agricultural machines in day-to-day activity is expected to propel the OTR tyre market growth going forward.

The OTR tires market consists of the sales of OTR Tires by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for heavy-duty vehicles such as rigid dump trucks, loaders, reach stackers, various other types of specialty vehicles in ports, construction sites, and surface or underground mining. OTR Tire market caters to the needs of industries and establishments such as agriculture, mining, and quarrying, construction. These are designed for vehicles that frequently travel on difficult terrain, the tires are used to support large amounts of weight to guide the vehicles through challenging conditions.

Global OTR Tyre Market Trends

The new product innovations have emerged as one of the key OTR tyre market trends gaining popularity. Product innovations including tires that provide improved tread wear and increased comfort to the driver are gaining popularity in the market. For instance, in March 2021, Goodyear, a US-based manufacturer of tires and rubber launched the new EV-4M Port Handler with a focus on improved tread wear to help increase efficiency. The new tire features a high-strength bead bundle, sidewall inserts, a stronger wedge, and a durable casing. Improved treadwear, durability, comfort, and stability, as well as higher efficiency and operational efficiency, are all benefits of these tires.

Global OTR Tyre Market Segments

By Type: Radial Tires, Bias Tires, Solid Tires, Others

By Process: Pre-Cure, Mold Cure

By Vehicle Type: Loaders, Dump Truck, Graders, Cranes, Dumpers, Tractors, Forklifts

By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer, Aftermarket

By End-User: Construction and Mining, Industrial, Agricultural, Others

By Geography: The global OTR tyre market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share.

OTR Tyre Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides OTR tyre global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global OTR tyre market, OTR tyre global market share, OTR tyre market segments and geographies, OTR tyre market players, OTR tyre market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The OTR tyre global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s OTR Tyre Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Yokohama Rubber Company, JK Tyre & Industries Ltd, Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Michelin, Pirelli, Continental AG, Bridgestone, Sumitomo, MRF, Apollo Tyres Ltd., Kumho Tire, Prometeon Tyre Group S.R.L., Hankook Tyre Co. Ltd., Metro Exporters Private Limited, and CEAT Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

