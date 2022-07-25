Macao Government Services Centres resume limited public services today and are in good order on site

MACAU, July 25 - The Macao Government Services Centre in Areia Preta and the Macao Government Services Centre in Islands resume operation today (July 25), offering limited public services. There is the “designated access for individuals with yellow health codes” on site and the members of the public lining up in queues maintain a 1-metre distance from each other on their own initiative. The on-site staff also assist the public in need in booking and printing health codes. The venues are generally in good order.

To comply with anti-epidemic measures and avoid crowd gathering, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) appeals to the public to not hurry in processing services except for urgent issues. They should first make a booking through www.csraem.gov.mo/csrbooking/ and then arrive at the venues on time for processing the services. For enquiries, the public can call 2845 1515 or 2842 1212.

Anti-epidemic measures are strengthened on site. The public must keep an appropriate distance when queuing and waiting, wear their face masks properly, undergo temperature measurement, produce their Macao Health Codes and take itinerary records. As the public are required to enter the service areas in batches in different time sessions, IAM appeals for their understanding. The public are advised to comply with the instructions of the staff and keep order on site.