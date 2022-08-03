RevealDx and contextflow team up to improve lung cancer screening in the EU via enhanced nodule characterization
RevealDx appoints contextflow as its exclusive distributor in the European Union and selected territories.
Partnering with RevealDx adds a layer of detail that we feel will become indispensable for reducing false positives and negatives during lung cancer screening as well as in standard clinical routine.”VIENNA, AUSTRIA, August 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chest specialists RevealDx and contextflow announced today an agreement for exclusive distribution of RevealDx’ products in the EU and other selected territories. The companies will be launching their integrated solution at the upcoming IASLC World Conference on Lung Cancer in Vienna in August.
— contextflow CEO & Co-Founder Markus Holzer
RevealDx developed RevealAI-Lung, the world’s first CADx software for the characterization of lung nodules to receive the CE Mark. The company recently completed its pivotal clinical trial which demonstrated significant improvement in both early detection of malignant nodules and reduction in false positive nodules in both screening and incidental cohorts.* By integrating this patented technology into clinical routine, healthcare providers can reduce unnecessary procedures, cost and stress for patients with lung nodules. *publication Fall 2022
contextflow is an industry leader in AI-based medical devices for radiologists evaluating chest CTs. Its core technology is SEARCH Lung CT, a clinical decision support system that automatically detects, quantifies and visualizes key disease patterns and lung nodules in CTs of the lungs over time, displaying relevant information directly in the radiologist's PACS viewer. The tool is relevant for the analysis of many suspected diseases, including interstitial lung disease (ILD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and lung cancer. By including RevealDx’ lung nodule characterization technology into SEARCH Lung CT, contextflow strengthens its capabilities even further in the area of lung cancer screening by providing not just quantifications but also classification of lung nodule types.
Integrating RevealDx’ nodule characterization technology into SEARCH Lung CT was a logical next step for both sides. As Chris Wood, CEO of RevealDx says, “We are thrilled to be partnering with contextflow. They have developed the most comprehensive set of tools for reading chest CT available today. Adding RevealAI-Lung to their system makes it far and away the best solution to efficiently and accurately interpret these challenging lung cancer cases.”
Markus Holzer, CEO of contextflow continues, “The RevealAI-Lung software has been well integrated into our software, creating a seamless experience for users. We recently launched our nodule detection software and quickly realized that characterization of nodules is essential to make a significant impact on patient care. Partnering with RevealDx adds a layer of detail that we feel will become indispensable for reducing false positives and false negatives during lung cancer screening as well as in standard clinical routine.”
To schedule a virtual demo or book an appointment at IASLC, contact sales@contextflow.com.
About RevealDx
RevealDx developed RevealAI-Lung, the world’s first CADx software for the characterization of lung nodules to receive the CE Mark. RevealAI-Lung has been validated in clinical studies that show improvement in diagnostic precision using our patented methods. Results demonstrate the software can significantly accelerate lung cancer diagnosis and reduce unnecessary procedures. https://reveal-dx.com/
About contextflow
contextflow is a spin-off of the Medical University of Vienna (MUW) and European research project KHRESMOI, supported by the Technical University of Vienna (TU). Founded by a team of AI and engineering experts in July 2016, the company has received numerous awards; most recently, contextflow was named a Born Global Champion 2021 by the Austrian Chamber of Commerce. Its clinical decision support software SEARCH Lung CT is CE Marked and available for clinical use within Europe under the new MDR. contextflow.com
Julie Sufana
contextflow GmbH
+43 676 9201032
jsufana@contextflow.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
How content-based image retrieval (CBIR) helps radiologists in clinical routine