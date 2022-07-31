The Pineapple Theory presents: Lotus Nguyen
What if you could rejuvenate your love mojo for a more fulfilling love life and thrive in business?
When you're inspired, you become inspiring.”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The purpose of The Pineapple Theory is to assist humans to live on Earth happily, together. The book, blog, travels, and services assist defining ones’ life & leadership philosophy, and build or improve an inner-foundation with easy-to-use power tools with the attempt to make sense out of the world with intelligence – reasoning - and positive emotions. It also assists understanding life and humans emotionally better because when we experience positive emotions, we become positive with others. The pineapple fruit is the inspiration and symbol because theoretically, everything is like a pineapple!
— Steve “Mr. Pineapple” Mathieu
Your mind is your temple, and The Pineapple Theory is like adding several positive nutriments and the essence of a pineapple inside your temple. To live happily within, inside your temple, Lotus Nguyen is a friend of Mr. Pineapple and she helps relieve suffering and bring more loving consciousness into relationships, particularly intimacy and sexuality to assist humans to live in a more harmonious and happier world.
FREE INVITATION FOR FEEDBACK
Lotus Nguyen is currently working on a program for Purpose-Driven Entrepreneurs & Heart-Centered Business Leaders who desires to rejuvenate their love mojo so they can have a more fulfilling love life, thrive in their business, and make a bigger life impact in the world.
If you are positively curious because it resonates in you, Lotus would appreciate your assistance for a brief 30-minute of your time for a virtual discussion. Lotus will be asking for your opinion on a selection of solutions, and she will be curious with your problem-solving inputs. The information shared will be kept confidential. The 30-minute virtual discussion is not a sales conversation.
Because it will take Lotus a considerable amount of time and money to assemble the program, she wants to make it right, thanks to your feedback.
Lotus Nguyen is a Certified Entrepreneur Mentor, Mindfulness Trainer, Love Coach, Tantric & Energy Healer, and Qigong Instructor. For more than 13 years, Lotus helped hundreds of men and women heal & flourish by transcending their minds, unlocking their hearts, healing their bodies, and integrating their heart-mind-body-soul to assist them becoming a more empowered versions of themselves and live their dreamed life.
The Pineapple Theory shares that to live happily, together, humans need to positively support each other. Do not hesitate to connect with Lotus to support her mission to provide a program which will assist humans to live in a more harmonious and happier world.
