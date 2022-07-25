MarketResearchReports.com: Global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor Industry to reach USD 264 million by 2028
The report covers the total addressable market (TAM), market penetration, opportunity, and demand for FFKM for Semiconductor is forecasted 2021-2028LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Perfluoroelastomers are the elastomeric form of polytetrafluoroethylene that is a versatile and popular material for multiple applications ranging from electrical insulation, heavy equipment, industrial piping, medical, semiconductor, food manufacturing and packaging, and environments where heavy and harsh chemicals are used.
Perfluoroelastomers contain an even higher amount of fluorine than FKM. They are good with resistance to high temperatures and chemicals and even withstand environments where Oxygen-Plasma is present for many hours. Certain grades have a maximum continuous service temperature of 327 °C (621 °F). They are commonly used to make O-rings used in applications involving contact with hydrocarbons or highly corrosive fluids or when a wide range of temperatures is encountered.
The global Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor market size is estimated to be worth USD 206.20 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 264.46 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 4.23% during the forecast period 2022-2028. After considering the economic change post-health crisis, the O-Ring segment accounting for 58.26% of the Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductor global market in 2021, is projected to value USD 154.53 million by 2028, growing at a revised 4.27% CAGR from 2022 to 2028. While Etch segment is altered to a 3.98% CAGR throughout this forecast period.
Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for the Semiconductor market in China was estimated at about USD 6.65 million in 2021, while in the US, Japan, and Europe, Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductors was USD 95.11 million, USD 81.89 million and USD 11.09 million, severally. The proportion of the US was 47.31% in 2021, while Japan, China, and Europe are 40.74%, 3.31%, and 5.52%, respectively, and it is predicted that China's proportion will reach 7.12% in 2028, trailing a CAGR of 15.49% through the analysis period. Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are noteworthy markets in Asia, with a CAGR of 3.51%, 3.04%, and 2.12%, respectively, for the next 6-year period. As for the Europe Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for the Semiconductor landscape, Germany is projected to reach USD 3.73 million by 2028, trailing a CAGR of 3.47% over the forecast period.
The global key manufacturers of Perfluoroelastomer (FFKM) for Semiconductors include DuPont, 3M, Solvay, Daikin, Asahi Glass, Trelleborg, Greene Tweed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players hold a share of approximately 95.33% in terms of revenue.
