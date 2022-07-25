The Learning Marketplace Live Experience For July: Ending Gun Violence

As Part of The Learning Marketplace and Their Monthly Digital Live Experience Workshops, Come Learn About Ways to Combat Gun Violence

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Every month, Youthful Savings (YS), the company behind The Learning Marketplace (TLM), hosts Live Experiences where youth can come and learn about something relevant and engaging to their everyday lives. This involves learning directly from the management team behind YS who teaches necessary socioeconomic empowerment skills and how the youth can use them to make themselves better human beings, communicators and entrepreneurs.

"Live Experiences help me understand how best to manage myself and my community."

-Ralph Liu, 16 year-old CEO of Roaring Flames

For July, the topic is ending gun violence within their own communities as some of the youth who partake in the YS learning ecosystem are from areas that are prone to violence, and even the ones who may not be - in terms of socioeconomic and geographic lines - can benefit from this teaching as the rise of mass shootings around the country has been so rampant. This Live Experience, taking place on July 31st, from 1 PM to 2 PM EST, will involve learning how to best manage different emotional triggers that youth may feel. In order to prevent gun violence, mental-health advocacy is important. Youth will also learn about the gun industry and ways to speak up or contact their local legislators to put in place more rigid laws within their communities.

Please RSVP if you‘d like to join this impactful live learning event:

https://thelearningmarketplace.com/event/ending-gun-violence/

