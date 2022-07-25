Linguitronics is One of the Top 100 LSPs in the World for the Eighth Straight Year

Thanks to its insight and agility, Linguitronics has been listed among the CSA's Largest Language Service Providers for eight consecutive years

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, July 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CSA Research, an independent market research organization for the global language service industry, released its list of the Largest Language Service Providers 2022 in July this year. Linguitronics was included on the list for the eighth consecutive year, cementing the company's status as one of the premier LSPs in the Asia Pacific.In the face of worldwide upheavals caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Linguitronics has insightfully observed clients' requirements and the shifts in the global market, and has leveraged its linguistic expertise and technological strengths to provide outstanding language services. In 2020, Linguitronics started to provide a wider variety of translation and interpretation services in support of remote and in-person communications. The company has also embraced digital transformation, providing automated services using the latest translation technology and dramatically improving the translation efficiency of digital content.By adopting international language service standards and implementing a uniform quality control and project management workflow, and by building teams of language experts with diverse skillsets and introducing technology-based operational models, Linguitronics is agilely responding to the market's requirements in this era of constant change. Linguitronics has made significant contributions to interlingual and intercultural communications in topics such as green energy and construction, rail transit, digital finance, biotechnology and medicine, semiconductors, game localization, fashion and leisure, and corporate annual and financial reports. By focusing on fulfilling the client's needs, Linguitronics will continue to help companies with localization and globalization strategies for years to come.About LinguitronicsLinguitronics is proud to be powered by people. The team at Linguitronics is equipped with exceptional expertise in languages and is highly enthusiastic towards language services. This allows them to think outside the box and provide clients with optimal solutions that are customized for the clients' needs, thereby enhancing the clients' satisfaction and creating value. Linguitronics provides clients with a full range of A-to-Z™ language services and solutions, including translation, interpretation, localization, transcreation, technical writing, copywriting, language asset management, desktop publishing and editing, multimedia post-production, and other services. Linguitronics has provided language services to many globally renowned Fortune 500 firms. The company has offices in Taipei and Shanghai, as well as strategic partners in locations such as Japan, South Korea, and Europe.