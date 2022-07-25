Submit Release
News Search

There were 155 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,990 in the last 365 days.

Humble by Officialaniketsingh is Out Now

Officialaniketsingh is a 19-year-old Indian hip-hop artist on Spotify. He is best known as a singer, musical artist, guitarist, and songwriter.

GOHANA, HARYANA, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humble by Officialaniketsingh is a rap indie song. It was released in July 2022

Officialaniketsingh is a 19-year-old Indian hip-hop artist on Spotify. He is best known as a singer, musical artist, guitarist, and songwriter. Is very famous for the contemporary style and versatile flow in his music and he looks forward to creating more music that is inspired by his surroundings and places a picture of an excellent Indian take on rock and hip hop culture. He had a keen interest in music since his childhood and this interest soon turned into a passion. He is a very creative, intelligent person who has always shown his determination and passion for music. Out of many aspiring singers and music producers emerging every day, few have the power to make a strong base in this industry where trends and people change almost every day. The ones having a creative and outstanding approach to the new changes outshine the others in this competition. Aniket Singh’s track got 38k streams within 7 days of its release in Haryana.

Creating a song track involves the collaboration of many people. Producers, composers, and creators staying behind the curtains work hard to make everything perfect, hence, creating a track everyone likes. As for Aniket, his strategies, ideas, and creativity has proved to be a great help in producing good music for his audience. The way wasn’t easy, he hustled hard to develop and polish his skills as a music producer and now his style and uniqueness show his dedication to his work. Wada, Love me, Tanha, Chad, etc. are some of his hit songs produced by him.

Indian composer, singer-songwriter Officialaniketsingh releases a single "Humble" under the label Noizbloc. The song was written, composed and produced by himself.

The song was officially released on July 18th 2022 on Noizbloc's YouTube Channel and also on streaming platforms. This was the notable track in their music career after being listened most times on the streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc. They tried to introduce a new sounding in the music industry. The track took duration of 15 days of production. Being an independent artist this track made them to reach many audience.

It was an unplanned session which made it into a soundtrack, which gives some rap indie vibe to the listeners. Their listeners are waiting for their release of the EP. It was the first song which has been released from the EP they're working. The release of this song Humble makes audience more excited about the coming songs from the EP. We can surely guarantee that there will be a chart busters songs from the team. The release of the EP expected this summer.


The release of this song makes the excitement for the release of the new upcoming single from Officialaniketsingh.

Martin
The Madras Tribune
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Humble by Officialaniketsingh is Out Now

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.