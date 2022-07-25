Humble by Officialaniketsingh is Out Now
Officialaniketsingh is a 19-year-old Indian hip-hop artist on Spotify. He is best known as a singer, musical artist, guitarist, and songwriter.GOHANA, HARYANA, INDIA, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Humble by Officialaniketsingh is a rap indie song. It was released in July 2022
Officialaniketsingh is a 19-year-old Indian hip-hop artist on Spotify. He is best known as a singer, musical artist, guitarist, and songwriter. Is very famous for the contemporary style and versatile flow in his music and he looks forward to creating more music that is inspired by his surroundings and places a picture of an excellent Indian take on rock and hip hop culture. He had a keen interest in music since his childhood and this interest soon turned into a passion. He is a very creative, intelligent person who has always shown his determination and passion for music. Out of many aspiring singers and music producers emerging every day, few have the power to make a strong base in this industry where trends and people change almost every day. The ones having a creative and outstanding approach to the new changes outshine the others in this competition. Aniket Singh’s track got 38k streams within 7 days of its release in Haryana.
Creating a song track involves the collaboration of many people. Producers, composers, and creators staying behind the curtains work hard to make everything perfect, hence, creating a track everyone likes. As for Aniket, his strategies, ideas, and creativity has proved to be a great help in producing good music for his audience. The way wasn’t easy, he hustled hard to develop and polish his skills as a music producer and now his style and uniqueness show his dedication to his work. Wada, Love me, Tanha, Chad, etc. are some of his hit songs produced by him.
Indian composer, singer-songwriter Officialaniketsingh releases a single "Humble" under the label Noizbloc. The song was written, composed and produced by himself.
The song was officially released on July 18th 2022 on Noizbloc's YouTube Channel and also on streaming platforms. This was the notable track in their music career after being listened most times on the streaming platforms like Spotify, iTunes etc. They tried to introduce a new sounding in the music industry. The track took duration of 15 days of production. Being an independent artist this track made them to reach many audience.
It was an unplanned session which made it into a soundtrack, which gives some rap indie vibe to the listeners. Their listeners are waiting for their release of the EP. It was the first song which has been released from the EP they're working. The release of this song Humble makes audience more excited about the coming songs from the EP. We can surely guarantee that there will be a chart busters songs from the team. The release of the EP expected this summer.
The release of this song makes the excitement for the release of the new upcoming single from Officialaniketsingh.
