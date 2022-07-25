Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Warrant Arrest and FIPO

STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

INCIDENT: Disturbance 

 

CASE #: 22B2003126

 

TROOPER: Sgt. Travis Valcourt                            STATION: Royalton       

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME:  07/23/2022 11:30 pm

 

LOCATION (specific): Clarksville Rd, Tunbridge

 

VIOLATION:

  1. False information to law enforcement

  2. Warrant Arrest (Domestic Assault and Possession of Cocaine)

 

ACCUSED:  Mr. Howard E. Tatro                       

AGE: 41

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Tunbridge, VT

 

ACCUSED:  Ms. Tiffany G. Tessier                       

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Tunbridge, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 11:30 pm, the Vermont State Police received a report of a possible disturbance on Clarksville Road in Tunbridge, Orange County.   Troopers from the Royalton barracks responded to the scene.

 

Investigation revealed that Mr. Howard E. Tatro (41) and Ms. Tiffany G. Tessier (40) were arguing in a driveway on Clarksville Rd in Tunbridge.  Mr. Tatro provided false information to the Troopers about who was involved in the dispute.  After a search, Ms. Tiffany Tessier was located and found to have an outstanding warrant for Domestic Assault and Possession of Cocaine, issued out the Vermont Superior Court, Orange Unit. 

 

Mr. Tatro was issued a criminal citation for False reports to law enforcement authorities.  Ms. Tessier was arrested without incident and transported to the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield in lieu of $200 bail.  

 

ACCUSED:  Mr. Howard E. Tatro                       

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/31/2022 08:00 am            

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: n/a    

BAIL: n/a

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

ACCUSED:  Ms. Tiffany G. Tessier                       

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/03/2022 08:00 am           

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF     

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

