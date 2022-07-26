XENON ARC APPOINTS CHRIS BRINK & DR. HANS-JOSEF RITZERT TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Xenon-Arc Chris Brink - CEO at Hasa Pool Dr. Hans-Josef Ritzert

They both bring decades of global material industry experience to help with company's growth trajectory including technological innovation and global expansion

BELLEVUE, WASHINGTON, USA, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xenon arc, a global managed service provider that is transforming the way materials producers go-to-market, today announced the addition of two new members to its board. Chris Brink, CEO at Hasa Pool Inc., and Dr. Hans-Josef Ritzert, most recently a senior executive with Evonik Industries, jointly bring decades of global experience and insights into the materials industry.

“We are very pleased to welcome Chris and Hans to the Board as we continue to advance our strategic vision and strengthen Xenon arc’s commitment to leveraging technological innovation and sustainable solutions to re-define how major manufacturers engage with their non-core business customers,” said Paul Warburg, President and CEO of Xenon arc. “Over the past 10 years we have demonstrated the effective portability of our business model into adjacent markets and geographies, matching our deep understanding of the unique needs of these end-use customers with our tech-enabled solutions. As our company continues to broaden its expertise and expands globally, we will benefit from the expertise, industry acumen, strategic insights, and shared values that Chris and Hans bring.”

Brink has a demonstrated track record of overseeing strategic initiatives that have resulted in accelerated growth. He currently serves as the CEO of Hasa Pool Inc., a leading specialty chemical producer and distributor of high-quality water treatment products based in California. Under his leadership, the company has successfully grown its footprint to 11 facilities spanning across the western US to Texas and built a recognized brand in the Recreational, Municipal, and Industrial markets. Brink’s experience in the chemical and materials industry include positions at Dow, Henry Company, Accella Polyurethane Systems, and Stepan Company. He began his career as a chemist and has hands-on experience and understanding of the industry from product development to executive leadership.

Ritzert holds a doctorate in chemistry and has spent his career managing strategically important initiatives for global chemical industry giants including Evonik Industries, a world leader in specialty chemicals operating in more than 100 countries. He was most recently Managing Director of Evonik’s Nutrition & Care division, and President of Evonik China. Ritzert continues to leverage his extensive global business experiences by serving on the Board of several renowned European specialty chemical and polymer industry leaders.



About Xenon arc:

Xenon arc is a leading technology-enabled services provider of technical sales, support, technology, and distribution solutions to clients and their SMB customers across the food and beverage, industrial, and chemical industries. Xenon arc’s direct-to-market solutions provide end-customers with direct contact for a customized extension of clients' sales, marketing, and technical capabilities. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington. It serves beyond the U.S. to South America and Europe through teams located in Brazil, Mexico, and the Netherlands. For more information, visit www.xenonarc.com or contact Sonia Awan, PR for Xenon arc at soniaawanpr@gmail.com.

