Soap Free Procyon® Publishes ‘Comprehensive Guide To Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) & How To Safely Clean Your Home’

Soap Free Procyon® announced the release of ‘A Comprehensive Guide to Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and How To Safely Clean Your Home’.

SPOKANE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soap Free Procyon®, a leading brand of environmentally responsible cleaning products, today announced the release of ‘A Comprehensive Guide to Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and How To Safely Clean Your Home’.

The Guide can be viewed here: https://soapfreeprocyon.com/a-comprehensive-guide-to-volatile-organic-compounds-vocs-and-how-to-safely-clean-your-home/

VOCs are found in many common household cleaning products and can be harmful to your health. Soap Free Procyon®'s guide provides information on what VOCs are, where they come from, and how to avoid them.

“This guide will help you make a choice when it comes to cleaning your home,” said Jonathan Pearlstein, Vice President of Plus Manufacturing, Inc., manufacturer of Soap Free Procyon®. “We’ve published this guide to help educate people about VOCs and how to make smart choices when it comes to cleaning.”

"A Volatile organic compound is a chemical compound that has both vapor and liquid states. VOCs are widespread, and can be found in most homes. However, VOCs can be harmful to people and the environment," added Pearlstein.

“VOCs can be some of the most toxic ingredients in household cleaning products,” said Pearlstein. “We believe everyone has the right to live in a safe residence, and this guide will help people make the right choices for their homes.”

The guide also includes tips on how to safely clean your home without using harmful chemicals. It illustrates how Soap Free Procyon®'s products are safe for use around children and pets and are gentle on the environment.

About Soap Free Procyon®: Soap Free Procyon® has been providing environmentally safer cleaning products for almost 4 decades. Soap Free Procyon® products are developed with safe, natural ingredients commonly used in processes such as food preservation, water purification, and even toothpaste. Soap Free Procyon products are safe for carpets, rugs, upholstery, countertops, common bathroom surfaces, porcelain, and concrete.

