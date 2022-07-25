Submit Release
Motobyo Puts Used Car Buyers in Control of the Transaction, with Resources Normally Only Available to Dealers

Motobyo has been designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals with the intent to give consumers control in the buying and selling of used cars.

The people who created Motobyo remember both the excitement and the disillusion of car buying, and of car selling, as it is today. That’s why Motobyo is changing the way people buy and sell used cars.

Motobyo’s end-to-end solution is designed to offer peace of mind for buyers by providing detailed and verified information about every available vehicle.

HORSHAM, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumers complain about buying cars all the time. The process takes too long, is too confusing, and in the end, they just want to get it over with so they can have a set of wheels.

Generations of car buyers have faced those same problems - now Motobyo has solutions.

Motobyo, the used car marketplace that launched July 18th in the Greater Philadelphia market, has “flipped the script” in the auto industry by creating a fresh model for buying and selling cars.

Designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals, Motobyo’s platform efficiently connects car buyers directly to sellers, enabling both parties to complete a private transaction in the most secure and transparent manner available today.

Motobyo’s end-to-end solution is designed to offer peace of mind for buyers by providing detailed and verified information about every available vehicle. Online buyers can do their research – and make a purchase – all in one place, from independent reviews, a comprehensive collection of “How to” articles, videos, tutorials and answers to a host of FAQs.

Motobyo empowers car buyers with access to all the products and solutions previously only available at dealerships. Buyers can get instant auto finance approvals, auto insurance quotes, extended service contracts, DMV services in all 50 states, and auto transport services.

Because there are no middlemen, buyers get to control every stage of their car buying journey.

To see the power of Motobyo in action, go to our website at http://www.motobyo.com.

motobyo - we're behind you!

