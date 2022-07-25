New Haven Barracks/ Neg Op
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B5002304
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/24/22, 1801 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 17 & Green Street, New Haven
VIOLATION: Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Marcie Whittemore
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 07/24/22 at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers clocked a vehicle traveling 84 MPH in a posted 45 MPH zone on VT Route 17 through the intersection with Green Street in the Town of New Haven. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Marcie Whittemore (30) of Bridport, VT. Whittemore was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Whittemore was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:
-23 VSA 1003, "State speed zones"
-23 VSA 676, "Operating after suspension"
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/22, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.