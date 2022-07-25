New Haven Barracks/ Neg Op

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

 

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

CASE#: 22B5002304

 

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

 

STATION: New Haven

 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/24/22, 1801 hours

 

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 17 & Green Street, New Haven

 

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

 

 

ACCUSED: Marcie Whittemore

 

AGE: 30

 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bridport, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

 

On 07/24/22 at approximately 1801 hours, Troopers clocked a vehicle traveling 84 MPH in a posted 45 MPH zone on VT Route 17 through the intersection with Green Street in the Town of New Haven. A traffic stop was conducted and the operator was identified as Marcie Whittemore (30) of Bridport, VT. Whittemore was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Whittemore was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaints:

 

-23 VSA 1003, "State speed zones"

 

-23 VSA 676, "Operating after suspension"

 

COURT ACTION: Y

 

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/26/22, 1230 hours

 

COURT: Addison

 

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

 

BAIL: N/A

 

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 


