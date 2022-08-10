Governments must do more to drive sustainability in tech industry, say executives

Gurpreet Purewal

Governments should financially support the technology sector to become more sustainable, the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report reveals

LONDON, UK, August 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- More than half of technology business leaders say the government must do more to help companies become more sustainable, a new report reveals.

In total, 56% of the 550 technology executives surveyed in the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report say governments need to financially support the technology sector to become more sustainable. And another 28% suggest individual politicians should also play their part.

Government help is the top choice of nine in the survey from thought leadership specialist, iResearch Services. Technology firms (49%), corporate clients (40%), policymakers (37%) and the media (35%) make up the top five areas identified to support greater sustainability in the sector.

They are followed by trade bodies, associations and think tanks (33%), consumers (30%) and non-governmental organisations at 24%.

Cost is the biggest barrier to technology companies becoming more sustainable, say 57% of survey respondents. Regulatory requirements are cited by 54% as the main issue, a lack of time by 44% and the speed to market by 35%.

Gurpreet Purewal, Vice President of Sales for iResearch Services, says, “Technology leaders are looking to their governments to take practical steps to subsidise the cost of businesses becoming more sustainable, which is the issue that most deters progress.

“Grants, subsidies and tax breaks are some of the solutions that could be used by governments to ease the cost burden of tech companies and encourage them to reach net-zero.”

Tech company executives believe that becoming more sustainable can bring substantial rewards, according to the survey findings.

Around nine in 10 respondents (89%) agree it is vital for businesses to be seen as sustainable and ethical. Half (52%) of technology leaders say doing so will win them more customers and 38% that it will increase profits.

