Social Profiler Announces Upcoming Release of Social Media Background Check and Screening Service

The service provides a complete picture of an individual beyond a traditional background checkORANGE COUNTY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Social Profiler is excited to announce the upcoming release of its social media background check and screening service. This innovative new service will allow individuals and businesses to understand someone's interests based on their social media followings and activity. With this information, users will be able to make more informed decisions about potential employees, business partners, and more.
Over 90% of employers run background checks. Unfortunately, these reports leave out key information regarding interests. Social Profiler offers a holistic perspective surrounding potential hires, partners, renters, and more. Social Profiler scours the internet to provide a complete picture of an individual. Access valuable data such as social media activity, criminal records, and employment history in just a few clicks. The insights gained from Social Profiler will enable more informed and strategic decisions.
Social Profiler's social media background reports include:
• Friends and Connections: As the old saying goes, "You become like the people you spend the most time around." And while that may not be strictly true, there is some underlying truth to it. The friends people choose to keep says a lot about them as individuals. They can provide support and friendship but also influence actions and decisions.
• Page Follows and Likes: When someone likes a specific page or follows a certain profile, the social media insight tool takes note. This data is then fed into the algorithm, providing users with dependable insight that directly reflects the online activity of the person being screened.
• Posts and Shares: Social media posts contain a wealth of valuable data. By indexing the text, hashtags, tagged pages, geotags, and image content within these posts, the social media background check builds a fundamental understanding of the person behind the post creating a more complete picture of who they are, what they stand for, and whether they are likely to be a good fit for a company.
With Social Profiler, users get a well-rounded view of someone's online activity. While red flags can often be hidden from official documents and invisible to traditional background screening services, Social Profiler unearths each individual's true colors. And that can be invaluable when it comes to making personal or professional decisions.
"We understand that there are a variety of different use cases for our services, which is why we take a comprehensive approach to evaluate an individual's social media profile. By identifying telltale red flags, we're able to provide our users with the information they need to make informed decisions," said Social Profiler's CEO Anatoly Noskov. "Whether you're an employer looking to hire the right candidate or a pet owner needing a trustworthy dog walker, we can help. Our background screening services give you peace of mind, knowing that you're making the best possible decision for your personal or professional needs."
