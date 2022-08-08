Tech firms boost sustainability budgets, with most going on IT

Gurpreet Purewal

Technology companies are earmarking bigger budgets for sustainability issues with most spent on IT, says the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report

Between two and three percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally are produced by Information Technology issues, so it is an important factor in sustainability, particularly in tech companies.” — Gurpreet Purewal, Vice President of Sales

LONDON, UK, August 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Technology companies are earmarking bigger budgets for sustainability issues and most of it is spent on IT issues.

That’s according to a new How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report from top thought leadership company, iResearch Services, which surveyed 550 technology business executives in 11 countries.

Most technology companies surveyed (36%) earmarked between $500k and $1 million on ESG projects in the 2021 financial year, but in the current financial year, the majority of companies (31%) have budgeted either $500k-$1 million or $2-$5 million on sustainability.

Germany is leading in the current financial year among the countries surveyed, but it is set to be surpassed by the UK in the 2023 financial year, with a substantial increase in the average investment planned.

Across all levels of responsibility for a three-year average, the lion’s share of investment is allocated to IT departments (37%) and Infrastructure/sustainability technology (29.6%). Staff training takes up a quarter of the budget (25.9%) and others (7%).

Gurpreet Purewal, Vice President of Sales at iResearch Services, says, “Green IT encompasses the manufacturing, use, management and disposal of equipment. It is generally acknowledged that between two and three percent of greenhouse gas emissions globally are produced by Information Technology issues, so it is an important factor in sustainability, particularly in tech companies that rely so heavily on IT.”

Looking at budgets across middle management roles, heads of sustainability and core program leads and managers are expecting to spend more on sustainability in 2023.

iResearch Services offers a range of thought leadership services and industry insights. Its clients include some of the top names in technology, sustainability, financial services, healthcare and other sectors.

For more information and to find out more about the How Sustainable is Tech? survey, email marketing@iresearchservices.com or visit www.iresearchservices.com.

Ends

About iResearch Services

iResearch Services is a global data and insight-driven thought leadership agency. Research is at the heart of everything we do, with evidence-based research knowledge empowering brands to connect with their audiences to build digital trust and be respected as thought leaders. Thought leadership enables brands from all sectors to become powerful authorities, helping them to deliver influential, impactful, insight-based opinions. iResearch Services helps clients to unearth customer challenges and tackle topics to drive business and societal change. Our all-encompassing service, from research to thought leadership, to activation and lead generation strategies, makes us the thought leadership partner of choice for clients across technology, financial and professional services