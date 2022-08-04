Nine in 10 tech leaders say companies are guilty of greenwashing

CEO Yogesh Shah

Nine out of 10 (91%) technology leaders taking part in a new report by iResearch Services say some or all companies in the industry are guilty of greenwashing

We know greenwashing is a major concern, but the survey shows that technology leaders around the world believe it is rampant in the industry, with half of CEOs saying every company is greenwashing” — Yogesh Shah, CEO at iResearch Services

LONDON, UK, August 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nine out of 10 (91%) technology leaders taking part in a new report by iResearch Services say some or all companies in the industry are guilty of greenwashing - claiming a product or service is more environmentally friendly/sustainable than it really is.

Thought leadership specialist iResearch Services surveyed 550 technology executives in 11 countries in the How Sustainable is the Technology Sector? report.

When asked, how prevalent do you believe greenwashing is in the technology industry? 91% say some or all companies within the industry engage in greenwashing.

Almost half (44%) of the 550 executives believe every company is greenwashing and 47% that only some companies are. Only 6% say they are not aware of any companies doing so.

A higher proportion of CEOs – 49% – say every company is greenwashing, while 41% believe some are and 10% say none are involved.

In the United States, 64% of respondents say every company is involved, 62% in India, 52% in France, 50% in Germany and 48% in the UK.

Yogesh Shah, CEO at iResearch Services, says, “We know greenwashing is a major concern, but the survey shows that technology leaders around the world believe it is rampant in the industry, with around half of CEOs saying every company is greenwashing.”

Being viewed as a sustainable and ethical brand is important for companies, say 89% of tech leaders questioned.

One of the main reasons for this is that being seen as sustainable can bring substantial financial benefits, with 52% of survey participants saying they expected to gain more customers and 38% saying it translates into bigger profits. But, either through over-enthusiastic claims about sustainability initiatives or placing a deliberate spin on how sustainable a company really is, the industry seems to be over-stating its contribution to a greener and more ethical future. iResearch Services is speaking to tech leaders across the globe to consider solutions to greenwashing and ways to create better transparency within the technology industry and partnerships with other sectors to become more sustainable.

