LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER OFFERS FREE CME COURSES TO MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS
Through a generous donation, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute is offering qualified medical professionals free continuing medical education (CME) courses.ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's (RLMI) evidence-based courses in Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (LM) give practitioners the knowledge and skills to help patients help themselves and take charge of their own health. In the process, practitioners experience a renewed Joy of Practice, less burnout, and earn AMA PRA Category Credit(s)TM. RLMI CME courses count towards maintenance of certification (MOC) of the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM) and national certification bodies (ABLM, ACLM, BSLM, PCLM, etc.).
RLMI, a leader in Lifestyle Medicine education, created these courses to address the growing prevalence of chronic disease and its burden on the healthcare system, and to enable both doctors and patients to experience greater health. Qualified practitioners can earn up to 34 credits free of charge by participating in two courses. RLMI also offers free Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds, a monthly, one-hour, Zoom-based program for 1 CME and IBLM credit.
RLMI offers these courses:
Jumpstarting Health, a course in plant-based nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine, with a “Live Participation” experiential component in an immersive 15-Day Jumpstart, and “Foundations,” a self-paced didactic component on the empirical basis for plant-based diet. The 15-Day Jumpstart is one of only four programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), and takes place over Zoom. Medical professionals may receive up to 24 CME and IBLM credits for taking both parts of this course.
The Lift Project teaches strategies to improve mood and reduce stress using the latest findings from positive psychology, neuroscience, and lifestyle medicine. This ACLM-certified course is one hour per week for ten weeks of interactive Zoom meetings and is given several times a year. Medical professionals may receive up to 10 CME and IBLM credits by taking the Lift Project.
Qualified medical professionals may contact certification@roclifemed.org for eligibility and a free discount code. More information and registration for these courses is available here.
ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.
Beth Garver
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-230-7604
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other