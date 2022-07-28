LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER OFFERS FREE CME COURSES TO MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

About

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. RLMI, headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within. The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.

http://www.roclifemed.org