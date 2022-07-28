LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER OFFERS FREE CME COURSES TO MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

American College of Lifestyle Medicine certified

RLMI courses are certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute 15-Day Jumpstart Results

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute 15-Day Jumpstart Results

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Wellness Wheel

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute Wellness Wheel

Through a generous donation, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute is offering qualified medical professionals free continuing medical education (CME) courses.

ROCHESTER, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute's (RLMI) evidence-based courses in Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine (LM) give practitioners the knowledge and skills to help patients help themselves and take charge of their own health. In the process, practitioners experience a renewed Joy of Practice, less burnout, and earn AMA PRA Category Credit(s)TM. RLMI CME courses count towards maintenance of certification (MOC) of the International Board of Lifestyle Medicine (IBLM) and national certification bodies (ABLM, ACLM, BSLM, PCLM, etc.).

RLMI, a leader in Lifestyle Medicine education, created these courses to address the growing prevalence of chronic disease and its burden on the healthcare system, and to enable both doctors and patients to experience greater health. Qualified practitioners can earn up to 34 credits free of charge by participating in two courses. RLMI also offers free Lifestyle Medicine Grand Rounds, a monthly, one-hour, Zoom-based program for 1 CME and IBLM credit.

RLMI offers these courses:

Jumpstarting Health, a course in plant-based nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine, with a “Live Participation” experiential component in an immersive 15-Day Jumpstart, and “Foundations,” a self-paced didactic component on the empirical basis for plant-based diet. The 15-Day Jumpstart is one of only four programs certified by the American College of Lifestyle Medicine (ACLM), and takes place over Zoom. Medical professionals may receive up to 24 CME and IBLM credits for taking both parts of this course.

The Lift Project teaches strategies to improve mood and reduce stress using the latest findings from positive psychology, neuroscience, and lifestyle medicine. This ACLM-certified course is one hour per week for ten weeks of interactive Zoom meetings and is given several times a year. Medical professionals may receive up to 10 CME and IBLM credits by taking the Lift Project.

Qualified medical professionals may contact certification@roclifemed.org for eligibility and a free discount code. More information and registration for these courses is available here.

ABOUT ROCHESTER LIFESTYLE MEDICINE INSTITUTE

Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI), headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to establishing Lifestyle Medicine as the foundation for health. RLMI advocates a plant-based diet with its proven ability to heal the body from within. RLMI offers several programs to help participants adopt a whole-food plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.

Beth Garver
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-230-7604
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER OFFERS FREE CME COURSES TO MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Beth Garver
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
+1 585-230-7604
Company/Organization
Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute
1335 Jefferson Rd. #23191
Rochester, New York, 14692
United States
+1 800-710-7564
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Located in Western New York State, Rochester Lifestyle Medicine Institute (RLMI) addresses the root causes of lifestyle-based diseases and doesn’t just treat the symptoms. RLMI, headed by Ted Barnett, MD, FACLM, is dedicated to educating individuals about the power of a whole-food plant-based diet and its proven ability to heal the body from within. The Institute provides several programs to help its participants switch to and maintain a whole-food, plant-based diet, including its 15-Day Jumpstart and two 10-week programs, the Lift Project and the Complete Health Improvement Program (CHIP), all certified by ACLM.

http://www.roclifemed.org

More From This Author
LIFESTYLE MEDICINE LEADER OFFERS FREE CME COURSES TO MEDICAL PRACTITIONERS
Groundbreaking New Study Demonstrates A Fresh Approach Towards Improving The Future Of Public Health
PLANT-BASED LIFESTYLE MEDICINE ORGANIZATIONS ANNOUNCE JUMPSTART PROGRAM PARTNERSHIP
View All Stories From This Author