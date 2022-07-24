New positive cases within 24 hours yesterday (23 July)

MACAU, July 24 - The new positive cases reported in Macao within 24 hours yesterday (23 July) include: 5 cases in the Red Code zones and medical observation hotels, which were detected under management and control; 0 case of close contacts, 0 case in the Citywide NAT and Key Groups NAT, and 0 case among other population groups.

Since 18 June, Macao has recorded a total of 1,810 cases.

As of 08:00 today (24 July), a total of 22,899 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation. These include: 3,543 close contacts, 12,380 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 1,360 secondary close contacts, 253 general contacts, and 786 accompanying persons.