St. Albans Barracks/ DUI Refusal

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2004011

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022 at approximately 1907 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Route 104 near Wagner Rd, Fairfax VT

VIOLATION: DUI Refusal

ACCUSED: Preston Sweet

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/23/2022 at approximately 1855 hours, Vermont State Police received numerous phone calls in reference a vehicle driving erratically to include going off the roadway in the location of Route 104 in Fairfax. The suspected vehicle had a smashed windshield, a flat tire and had reportedly ran over a mailbox. Troopers with the Vermont State Police located the vehicle in the vicinity of Route 104 near Wagner Rd in Fairfax. Troopers initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle for the above reported operation as well as visually observed a moving violation.

The operator was identified as Preston Sweet (52) of St. Albans. Sweet showed multiple signs of alcohol impairment and was screened for DUI. Sweet was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the St. Albans State Police Barracks for processing.

Sweet was released to a sober adult and ordered to appear in Franklin County Superior Court for the charge of DUI #1.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/08/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: YES

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov