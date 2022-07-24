Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1900 Block of M Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s First District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Friday, July 22, 2022, in the 1900 block of M Street, Southeast.

At approximately 11:02 pm, the suspect produced a firearm during a verbal argument. The suspect shot the victim. The victim then sought treatment at a local hospital. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Friday, July 22, 2022, 62 year-old Alice Jackson, of Marlow Heights, MD, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun).

###