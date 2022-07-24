Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Mariposa County Due to Oak Fire  

Published: Jul 23, 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of more than three thousand residents. Driven by hot, dry weather and drought conditions, the Oak Fire has burned more than 11,500 acres since it began burning yesterday.

Earlier today, the Governor announced that, within hours, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES Fire and Rescue personnel are working with state, local and federal agencies in response to the fast-moving fire. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid and addressing emergency management needs.

