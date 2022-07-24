Submit Release
News Search

There were 191 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 209,903 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Mariposa County Due to Oak Fire  

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today proclaimed a state of emergency for Mariposa County due to the effects of the Oak Fire, which has destroyed homes, threatened critical infrastructure and forced the evacuation of more than three thousand residents. Driven by hot, dry weather and drought conditions, the Oak Fire has burned more than 11,500 acres since it began burning yesterday.

Earlier today, the Governor announced that, within hours, California secured a Fire Management Assistance Grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help ensure the availability of vital resources to suppress the fire.

The text of today’s emergency proclamation can be found here.

CAL FIRE and Cal OES Fire and Rescue personnel are working with state, local and federal agencies in response to the fast-moving fire. The State Operations Center is actively coordinating the state’s fire response, dispatching mutual aid and addressing emergency management needs.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Proclaims State of Emergency in Mariposa County Due to Oak Fire  

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.