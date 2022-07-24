Royalton Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22B2003121
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: July 23, 2022 at approximately 1539 hours
STREET: VT Route 125
TOWN: Hancock
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Snow Bowl
WEATHER: Sunny
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Rostislav Kechedzhi
AGE: 47
SEAT BELT: N/A Motorcycle.
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Massachusetts
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki
VEHICLE MODEL: ZG1400
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial
INJURIES: Serious injuries
HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a one vehicle-motorcycle crash near the Snow Bowl in the Town of Hancock, Vermont. Upon arrival, it was determined operator #1, Rostislav Kechedzhi (47), sustained serious injuries. The events leading up to the crash are being actively investigated. Kechedzhi was removed from the initial scene by Middlebury Regional EMS and transported to DHART for further medical services.
The motorcycle involved was the color red, displayed a Massachusetts license plate, and possibly traveling with a larger group of motorcycles. Investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone who had possibly seen the above-mentioned motorcycle traveling is encouraged to reach out to Trooper Murdock, located out of the New Haven Barracks.
Troopers were assisted by Ripton Fire and Rescue, MREMS and DHART.