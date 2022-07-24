Royalton Barracks/ Motorcycle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B2003121

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: July 23, 2022 at approximately 1539 hours

STREET: VT Route 125

TOWN: Hancock

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Snow Bowl

WEATHER: Sunny

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Rostislav Kechedzhi

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT: N/A Motorcycle.

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waltham, Massachusetts

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Kawasaki

VEHICLE MODEL: ZG1400

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Substantial

INJURIES: Serious injuries

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police was notified of a one vehicle-motorcycle crash near the Snow Bowl in the Town of Hancock, Vermont. Upon arrival, it was determined operator #1, Rostislav Kechedzhi (47), sustained serious injuries. The events leading up to the crash are being actively investigated. Kechedzhi was removed from the initial scene by Middlebury Regional EMS and transported to DHART for further medical services.

The motorcycle involved was the color red, displayed a Massachusetts license plate, and possibly traveling with a larger group of motorcycles. Investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone who had possibly seen the above-mentioned motorcycle traveling is encouraged to reach out to Trooper Murdock, located out of the New Haven Barracks.

Troopers were assisted by Ripton Fire and Rescue, MREMS and DHART.