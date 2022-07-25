ARCHIVES INTERNATIONAL AUCTIONS OFFERS U.S., CHINESE & WORLD BANKNOTES, AND SCRIPOPHILY COLLECTION ON JULY 27, 2022
Archives International Auctions, July 27, 2022, Sale #78, will feature 812 lots of rare and desirable U.S., Chinese & World Banknotes, and Scripophily
We are privileged to offer an incredible assortment of U.S., China and Worldwide banknotes as well as a large assortment of U.S. and World Scripophily.”RIVER EDGE, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Archives International Auctions, July 27, 2022, Auction 78, will feature 812 lots of rare and desirable U.S., Chinese & Foreign Banknotes, Scripophily, Historic Financial Ephemera, and Security Printing Ephemera. The auction is highlighted by 123 lots of Chinese banknotes and scripophily, a majority of the notes being from an old-time collection having never been offered previously at auction. Also included are over 370 lots of Worldwide banknotes with many rarities present; 31 lots of U.S. Colonial banknotes and fiscal documents, U.S. Obsolete banknotes, depression scrip, Confederate banknotes, and related items; 57 lots of Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera with additional lots of checks drafts and exchanges; 12 lots of Philatelic material including Souvenir Cards by ABNC, world stamps and postal history; and, ending with 211 lots of U.S. and World Scripophily.
— Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions LLC.
The auction begins with 496 lots of World banknotes highlighted by an amazing Chinese Empire, Ch'ing Dynasty, 1858, High-grade 5000 Cash Issue banknote offered for the first time at auction; a Madeira Islands, ND (late 1860-1900), 100 Reis, Denomination, P-Unlisted, Issued Leather Token; a Puerto Rico, Banco Espanol De Puerto Rico, ND (1894) 5 Pesos, "Top Pop" Specimen Banknote Rarity; and a wide assortment of individual desirable notes to small group lots; and hundreds of other notes that are sure to attract everyone from the beginning to advanced collector.
U.S. Currency and fiscal documents are highlighted by a U.S. Colonial, Maryland, Principio Company 1773 Colonial Bill of Exchange for the account of Kingsbury Furnace. The Principio Company formed as a joint stock company in 1720 to take advantage of new laws passed in Maryland to encourage the early iron industry. By 1729, one of the partners was Augustine Washington, father of George Washington; U.S. Obsolete banknotes are highlighted by a Vermont, Bank of Burlington, ca.1830's Obsolete Banknote Proof from the Silver City Collection; a Waukesha, Wisconsin, People's Accommodation Store, 1862 Obsolete Scrip Note; and numerous additional obsolete notes. Historic ephemera is highlighted by 4 different Southern U.S. Slave Trade documents, circa 1827 to 1863; numerous Civil War military-related documents; 2 different early Texas Land Grants, one signed by Texas Governor Elisha M. Pease; and, various other historic documents.
Security Printing Ephemera includes 32 lots of various security printed production and advertising items highlighted by an American Bank Note Co, 1929 (ND ca. the 1960s-70s), TYVEK Polymer Test Note With essay U.S. Federal Seal Used on FRN banknotes. A wide variety of security printer items are included in this auction that covers every aspect of Intaglio printing offered by both U.S. and European printers that is sure to attract the attention of the advanced collector interested in the development and history of Security printing in the world.
The auction ends with 211 lots of U.S. & World Bonds and Shares. Some of the many highlights include 2 different Berkshire Hathaway Inc., 1996 Specimen Stock Certificates with Warren Buffett Facsimile Signature; a Nasdaq Stock Market, Inc. 2001 Specimen Stock Certificate Rarity; a very attractive Wells Fargo and Company, ca.1900 to 1910, Specimen Stock Certificate; an Amazon.Com, Inc., 2001, Specimen Stock Certificate rarity; a Puerto Rico, Credito y Ahorro Ponceno S.A., 1897, 200 Pesos Specimen Bond rarity; a Florida, Southern Inland Navigation & Improvement Co., 1871 I/U Bond; a Hawaiian Electric Co., 1924. Specimen Bond; and, dozens of other rare and desirable bonds and shares with many offered for the first time at auction including the topics of banking, railroads, mining, Worldwide and additional subjects with many rare and desirable items offered.
The online catalog for the Wednesday, July 27th, 2022 auction is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live Auction 78 bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Sale 78 Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 78.pdf on their website. To pre-register for Live Internet Bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com.
To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or email them at info@archivesinternational.com.
To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auction planned for July 27th, 2022 auction, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com
