Chinese & World Banknote Rarities offered at Auction on June 15, 2022 by Archives International Auctions, River Edge, NJ
International Banking Corporation, 1905 Issue $100 Specimen Banknote Rarity. Shanghai, China, 1905. $100, P-S422s, S/M #M10-5. Blue face and back. Screaming eagle on top of 2 globes at left and in middle on back, 2 printed signatures. Specimen banknote.
Chinese Banknote Rarities offered Including Japanese & World Coins on June 15, 2022, by Archives International Auctions in River Edge, NJ
We are excited to offer an amazing assortment of China and Asia banknotes and coins as well as a large assortment of U.S. and World banknotes and scripophily”RIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The June 15, 2022, Auction 77, by Archives International Auctions will feature of 662 lots of rare and desirable U.S., Chinese & World Banknotes, Coins, Scripophily, Historic Financial Ephemera, and Security Printing Ephemera. The auction is highlighted by 144 lots of Chinese banknotes, a majority of the notes being from an old-time collection having never been offered previously at auction. We will also be offering 39 lots of World coins including examples from Austria, Canada, German States and Empire, Puerto Rico and Japan with many scarce and high-grade examples, with most NGC graded. Also included are an additional 184 Worldwide banknotes with many rarities present; 65 lots of U.S. Colonial banknotes and fiscal documents, U.S. Obsolete banknotes, depression scrip, Confederate banknotes and related items; 70 lots of Historic Ephemera and Security Printing Ephemera with additional lots of checks drafts and exchanges; 15 lots of Philatelic Souvenir Cards by ABNC, world stamps and postal history; and, ending with 84 lots of U.S. and World Scripophily.
— Dr. Robert Schwartz, President of Archives International Auctions LLC.
The auction begins with 382 lots of World banknotes highlighted by 2 amazing Chinese banknotes, an International Banking Corporation, 1905, $100, P-S422s in PMG 65 EPQ and also a Chinese-American Bank of Commerce, 1920, $5, “Harbin” Issue Specimen Banknote Rarity; Canada is highlighted by 2 extremely rare 1991, $20, Bank of Canada, DuraNote Polymer Essay Banknote, one completely printed and the second as a progress proof, both PMG graded; an amazing 1993 Bank of England, £10, DuraNote Essay Polymer Plastic Banknote Rarity that was intentionally miscut so it could be released by the Bank and to cancel it; a Bank of Israel, 1960 / 5720, 50 Lirot, “Top Pop” and highest graded note from this series; a Banco de Venezuela, (1931-39), 100 Bolivares, Highest graded Specimen; and hundreds of other notes that are sure to attract everyone from the beginning to advanced collector.
World coins are represented by 39 lots highlighted by a Canada, 1937, King George VI Dollar that is NGC graded MS 64; 12 lots of Germany and German States silver coins that are raw and from and old time collection, being offered for the first time; 17 lots of Japanese coins highlighted by 2 different 1897, 1 Yen, M30, NGC graded MS 63 and MS 64; an 1896, 1 Yen M29, NGC graded AU Details, and numerous other early Japanese and World coins.
U.S. Colonial Fiscal documents include 11 historic Connecticut documents signed by various revolutionary war notables such as Jedediah Huntington, Oliver Wolcott Jr. and others; U.S. Obsolete banknotes are highlighted by an 1810-20 Delaware obsolete banknote proof from the Bank of Wilmington & Brandywine that was a discovery note from the “Silver City Collection” auction held by us in 2011, with 19 additional obsolete lots offered; U.S. Fractional Currency includes 6 lots highlighted by a Third Issue, 3 Cents uncut block of 4 as well as additional high grade issued and proof notes; Confederate banknotes are highlighted by an 1864, $500 banknote as well as high-grade $5 and $20 1864 Confederate issues; National Banknotes are highlighted by a 1902, $5, Bank of Beverly Hills, Charter# 11461; U.S. Small Type notes are highlighted by a $1, 1935A, WW II Emergency Hawaii Issue Replacement note and many other interesting and desirable banknotes.
U.S. & World Historic Ephemera and Autographs include an 1850, San Francisco, California, I/U 2nd Bill of Exchange issued one month before California attained statehood; an 1863, Application of a Drafted Person finding and paying $300 for a substitute to take his place; an 1846 Alabama Estate Appraisal Document Listing Slaves and other property; and, numerous rare and fiscal items. Security Printing Ephemera includes 40 lots of various security printed production and advertising items highlighted by an 1817-22 Tanner, Kearny & Tiebout Proof Advertising Banknote from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and one of the earliest Security Printed Advertising notes known. A wide variety of security printer items are included in this auction that cover every aspect of Intaglio printing offered by both U.S. and European printers that is sure to attract the attention of the advanced collector interested in the development and history of Security printing in the world.
Also included in the auction are 11 lots of American Bank Note Company Hawaiian Philatelic Souvenir cards from 1993 that are comprised of 6 different blocks of 4 of various Hawaiian stamps from that period that are intaglio printed and originally dated from 1887 to 1898. They are offered in groups of 5 or 10 sets of 6 different souvenir cards, all in superb condition as printed. The auction ends with 84 lots of U.S. & World Bonds and Shares include the topics of banking, railroads, mining, and additional subjects with many rare and desirable items offered.
Previews will be limited and by appointment only and we will be observing strict safety precautions including the wearing of masks and observing social distancing to protect our team as well as our guests. We will do our best to accommodate anyone who desires additional information and photographs. For questions, please call 201-944-4800 or email info@archivesinternational.com.
The online catalog for the Wednesday, June 15th, 2022 auction is on Archives International Auctions’ website and can be viewed via the Archives International live bidding platform. It can also be viewed as a Virtual Catalog or downloadable Sale 77.pdf on their website. To pre-register for Live Internet Bidding, log on to the Archives International Auctions website, at www.ArchivesInternational.com.
Archives International is now working on their Summer and Fall 2022 auctions and are seeking quality consignments for future auctions or outright purchase including U.S. and worldwide banknotes, coins, stocks, bonds, stamps, postal history, historic ephemera, and autographs.
To sell or consign one piece or an entire collection, please call AIA at (201) 944-4800; or email them at info@archivesinternational.com
You may also write to Archives International Auctions, at 1060 Main Street, Suite 202, River Edge, NJ 07661, U.S.A. To learn more about Archives International Auctions and the auction planned for June 15th, 2022 auction, log on to www.ArchivesInternational.com.
Dr. Robert I Schwartz
Archives International Auctions, LLC
+19176970060 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn