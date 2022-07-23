New Haven Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash / LSA
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / LSA
CASE#: 22B5002294
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)388-4919
DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022, 1403 hours
STREET: Hardscrabble Road
TOWN: Monkton
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Borro Hill Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
Seatbelt? No
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On July 23, 2022, at approximately 1403 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road near the intersection with Boro Hill Road in the Town of Monkton. The operator fled the scene of the incident despite the efforts of witnesses in the area and has not been located at this time. Investigation revealed the operator was traveling west on Hardscrabble Road before leaving the westbound lane of travel, entering the eastbound lane of travel, and exiting the roadway off the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle subsequently struck a utility pole causing power outages in the area.
Hardscrabble Road, where the crash occurred, was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Vergennes Ambulance Rescue Squad, Green Mountain Power, Comcast, and the Monkton Volunteer Fire Department.
This case is active and pending further investigation. The Vermont State Police requests that anyone with information regarding this incident that may assist in identifying the operator call the New Haven Barracks at (802)388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gove/tipsubmit.
Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N /A
MUG SHOT: Pending
COURT ACTION: Pending
COURT: Addison
COURT DATE/TIME: Pending
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
