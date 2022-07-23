Submit Release
New Haven Barracks - Motor Vehicle Crash / LSA

STATE OF VERMONT 

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY 

VERMONT STATE POLICE 

 

NEWS RELEASE 

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH / LSA

 

CASE#: 22B5002294

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jacqueline June

STATION: New Haven 

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919 

 

DATE/TIME: 07/23/2022, 1403 hours 

STREET: Hardscrabble Road 

TOWN: Monkton

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:  Borro Hill Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A 

WEATHER: Clear 

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry 

 

VEHICLE #1  

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

Seatbelt? No 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VIOLATION: Leaving the Scene of an Accident 

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru 

VEHICLE MODEL: Impreza

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled 

INJURIES: Unknown 

HOSPITAL: N/A 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

 

On July 23, 2022, at approximately 1403 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Hardscrabble Road near the intersection with Boro Hill Road in the Town of Monkton. The operator fled the scene of the incident despite the efforts of witnesses in the area and has not been located at this time. Investigation revealed the operator was traveling west on Hardscrabble Road before leaving the westbound lane of travel, entering the eastbound lane of travel, and exiting the roadway off the eastbound lane of travel. The vehicle subsequently struck a utility pole causing power outages in the area.

 

Hardscrabble Road, where the crash occurred, was temporarily reduced to one lane of travel.

 

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Bristol Police Department, Vergennes Ambulance Rescue Squad, Green Mountain Power, Comcast, and the Monkton Volunteer Fire Department.

 

This case is active and pending further investigation. The Vermont State Police requests that anyone with information regarding this incident that may assist in identifying the operator call the New Haven Barracks at (802)388-4919 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gove/tipsubmit.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint: Pending

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N /A

MUG SHOT: Pending

COURT ACTION: Pending

COURT: Addison 

COURT DATE/TIME: Pending 

 

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time. 

 

 

Trooper Jacqueline June (468)

Vermont State Police

B Troop- New Haven

2490 Ethan Allen Hwy

New Haven, VT 05472

Tel: (802)388-4919

Fax: (802)452-7918

Email: jacqueline.june@vermont.gov

 

