Music Stars Come Together From Rock To Pop, They're All United In One Cause - To Save The Planet

The warnings about global warming have been extremely clear for a long time. We are facing a global climate crisis. It is deepening. We are entering a period of consequences.”
— Al Gore

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The warnings about global warming have been extremely clear for a long time. We are facing a global climate crisis. It is deepening. We are entering a period of consequences.”
-- Al Gore

“Born Free” album was released on Minds Behind the Music label only a few weeks before the world came face-to-face with yet another wave of extreme weather when England and Northern Europe fell victim to scorching temperatures. Recent events aside, it hasn’t been a good year for Planet Earth. While monsoon rains have unleashed disastrous flooding in Bangladesh, East Africa was hit with a drought that’s brought millions on the brink of famine. The climate is changing and the most alarming part is that scientists say the worst is yet to come.

The previous fundraising album by Minds Behind the Music included such stars as Simon Kirke of Bad Company, Mungo Jerry and Ric Sanders of Fairport Convention. Thanks to these legendary artists, the release saw mainstream distribution. Now Brad Walsh, Lorenzo Cabanizza, Jay Elle, Tom Tikka, The Remnants, Doctor Zee and many others have come together to raise awareness about the plight our planet is in. Since almost nothing speaks to humans more than music, the label and the artists are hoping that the world will listen ... before it's too late.

So make a difference, download the record and settle down with a nice environmentally friendly cup of musical tea. “Born Free” is an album of unique and special songs recorded especially for Minds Behind the Music. Enjoy the tunes, savor the message: Planet Earth needs your help.

The revenue from each purchased album will go toward Born Free Foundation’s sustainability project that helps communities around the world to achieve more environmentally friendly future.

To find out more, visit: https://www.bornfree.org.uk/sustainability

Listen on Spotify:
https://open.spotify.com/album/5M9xZiIISmfFhAYnEcQMeo?si=7JLiNsf7SAm50JAKYDf8yQ

Listen on iMusic:
https://music.apple.com/fi/album/minds-behind-the-music-born-free/1625770416

PRESS
All Press enquiries please contact: officialmbtm@gmail.com

SOCIAL MEDIA
Follow on Instagram @officialmbtm
Follow on Twitter @officialmbtm
YouTube: www.youtube.com/officialMBTM

WEBSITES
Home: https://mindsbehindthemusic.carrd.co/
Blog: https://mindsbehindthemusic.blogspot.com

Minds Behind The Music
MBTM Music
officialmbtm@gmail.com

Contact
Minds Behind The Music
MBTM Music officialmbtm@gmail.com
Company/Organization
MTS Management Group
227 Gill Road
Apollo, Pennsylvania, 15613
United States
4124455282
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

