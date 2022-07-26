Jay Gelardi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gypsy, a DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
Jay Gelardi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gypsy, unique advertising agency that brings together the best creative and strategies
Jay Gelardi, Jay Gelardi , CEO & Co-Founder of Gypsy Inc, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine
Jay Gelardi, CEO & Co-Founder of Gypsy Inc, is building something very special with his team. He is a true zeitgeist in advertising, and it was an honor to have him on the show!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Jay Gelardi, Jay Gelardi , CEO & Co-Founder of Gypsy Inc for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Jay Gelardi joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
ABOUT Gypsy Inc
Gypsy is a unique advertising agency that brings together the best creative and strategic thinkers from around the globe from a network of over 3000. Rather than whoever happens to be sitting on bench, Gypsy curates a leaner team of hand-picked specialists designed specifically for your brand. We’ve cut the fat, so you get exactly what you need, and nothing you don’t.
Gypsy is a global band of creative thinkers, strategists and doers that hail from some of the world’s best agencies.
We have a broad range of skills and experience from advertising, digital innovation, branding and design, all the way through to events and experiential.
We believe that money spent on unnecessary agency overheads (like expensive offices) is better spent on the actual work.
Therefore we work remotely from all over the world to maximize a more diverse talent base, and stay ahead of the global cultural curve.
Jay Gelardi joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Jay Gelardi discusses the newest offerings of Gypsy Inc, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jay Gelardi joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jay Gelardi was amazing. The success of Gypsy Inc is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jay Gelardi on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Gypsy Inc. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Jay Gelardi who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Jay Gelardi”.
ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.
Andrew Jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Jay Gelardi, CEO & Co-Founder, Gypsy Inc, A DotCom Magazine Interview