Berlin Barracks / Operating After Suspension

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A3002425

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 4/22/2022 1924

INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pinnacle Ridge Rd, Waterbury, VT

VIOLATION: Operating After Suspension

ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins

AGE: 32

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a suspicious vehicle at an address on North Pinnacle Ridge Road in Waterbury, VT. The vehicle was not located immediately, however through investigation the operator was identified as Ramsey Haskins, 32 of Waterbury, VT. Haskins license was criminally suspended at the time of operation. On June 29, 2022 Haskins was located and issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division for a later date.

COURT ACTION: (X)Y N

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/2022 0830 hours

COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Tylor Rancourt

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Paine Turnpike North

Berlin, VT 05602

802-229-9191 (Office)

802-760-0545 (Cell)