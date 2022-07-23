Berlin Barracks / Operating After Suspension
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A3002425
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 4/22/2022 1924
INCIDENT LOCATION: N Pinnacle Ridge Rd, Waterbury, VT
VIOLATION: Operating After Suspension
ACCUSED: Ramsey Haskins
AGE: 32
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Waterbury, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police responded for a suspicious vehicle at an address on North Pinnacle Ridge Road in Waterbury, VT. The vehicle was not located immediately, however through investigation the operator was identified as Ramsey Haskins, 32 of Waterbury, VT. Haskins license was criminally suspended at the time of operation. On June 29, 2022 Haskins was located and issued a citation to appear in Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division for a later date.
COURT ACTION: (X)Y N
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/11/2022 0830 hours
COURT: Washington Superior Court-Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Tylor Rancourt
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Paine Turnpike North
Berlin, VT 05602
802-229-9191 (Office)
802-760-0545 (Cell)