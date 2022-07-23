YOUR HOME SOLD GUARANTEED REALTY 10X GROUP HIRES ANITA WITECKI AS GENERAL MANAGER
We are thrilled to welcome Anita to the YHSGR team, and are confident she’ll excel here and meet her professional goals”ROSEMEAD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- California real estate industry leader Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) today announced the hiring of a new General Manager, Anita Witecki, to support the continued rapid growth of the business. In her role, she will assist YHSGR associates by leveraging more than a decade of experience working in California real estate.
— Chelsea Villareal
Anita Witecki will start with the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America, Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty (YHSGR), as the General Manager on August 2nd.
Prior to joining YHSGR, Witecki spent 13 years at RE/MAX in real estate, accounting, and transactions coordinators. During this time she focused primarily on general administrative duties, back office support for top real estate agents processing transactions such as: traditional sales, bank REO properties, short sales/distressed properties, and probate sales. A graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, Witecki was born and raised in Jakarta, Indonesia before immigrating to the United States in high school to pursue a high-quality education. Her passion for numbers inspired her to seek a career in real estate. Outside of real estate, Witecki manages a handmade recycled plastic handbags business and is active in her church.
“Anita is a goal-oriented real estate professional, who is truly driven by her passion for providing clients with the best support and service possible,” said Chelsea Villareal, Chief Operating Officer at Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group. “We are thrilled to welcome Anita to the YHSGR team, and are confident she’ll excel here and meet her professional goals.”
As one of the fastest-growing real estate agencies in the country, YHSGR guides its clients every step of the way, embodying its mission to positively impact the lives of people through second mile service, innovative systems and charitable giving. The agency’s proprietary platform works behind the scenes so agents can focus on client relations and sales. YHSGR partners with top producing real estate agents, teams and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading businesses.
YHSGR is continuing to seek new real estate agents and partners to help the business grow. At YHSGR, real estate agents do no cold calling, no door knocking and no prospecting. Prospective agents are encouraged to attend the virtual back-stage tour of the real estate office of the future online at www.TopAgentsFreedom.com
To learn more about Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group, go to www.YourHomeSoldGuaranteed.com
About Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR)
Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty 10X Group (YHSGR) helps clients buy and sell homes in California. Founded by CEO Rudy Lira Kusuma, YHSGR has sold more than 5,000 homes totaling over $1 billion in real estate transactions. The company has been ranked as one of INC 5000’s Fastest Growing Private Companies in America for five consecutive years, and has received other accolades from the Los Angeles Business Journal, Exelon, and more. For more information, visit https://yourhomesoldguaranteed.com/.
