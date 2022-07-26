The Ultimate 10,000 Step Walking Playlist

Playlist features the best walking music on Spotify and strategically blends power-walking and strolling tempos throughout to create a truly sustainable pace.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, July 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KURU Footwear, a Salt Lake City-based direct-to-consumer ecommerce company specializing in footwear proven to provide superior support and pain relief, has released a report that ranks the top 10 songs for walking based on sourced data and includes a 10K step walking playlist. According to the KURU Footwear team, “our playlist strategically blends power-walking and strolling tempos throughout to create a truly sustainable pace.”

According to the report, walking has been shown to have powerful short-term and long-term health benefits—from lowering blood sugar to reducing the risk for Type II diabetes and cancer. Factors including age, fitness level, health conditions, and current step count help determine an individual's ideal daily steps. Walking 10,000 steps per day can be a fantastic benchmark for active individuals or those working toward a larger goal.

That said, the average American walks 3,000–4,000 steps per day, so reaching 10,000 steps per day might take time. KURU Footwear recommends starting slow and increasing step count by just 10% per week for those who are beginning a new walking routine. KURU Footwear’s Spotify playlist can be accessed in the report below.

KURU Footwear Ultimate Walking Playlist

By the end of the playlist, the average person will have walked 10,000 steps. This can be played over one day, one week, or beyond. The playlist lasts 1 hour and 34 minutes from start to finish. It starts with a lower BPM range as a warmup, reaches an average of 140 BPM during the peak of the workout, then ends at 119 BPM for a cooldown.

Playlist Fast Facts:

- The #1 song for walking is Pumped Up Kicks by Foster the People. At 128 BPM, it falls within the ideal BPM range for walking and scores high in “happiness,” “danceability,” and “energy.”

- The ideal BPM range for power walking (speeds of 3-5 mph) is between 135-145 BPM.

- Between 90-115 BPM is the ideal BPM for strolling (speeds below 2 mph).

About KURU Footwear

KURU Footwear is a direct-to-consumer shoe company on a mission to eliminate foot pain for conditions including plantar fasciitis, flat feet, and diabetes. Since the company’s launch in 2009, millions of pairs of orthopedic shoes have hit the doorsteps of customers, who have experienced the unique style, superior support, and incredible comfort of KURU. With its relentless focus on innovation and commitment to endless comfort, KURU continues to define the future of how footwear should feel.

Please direct all media inquiries to pr@kurufootwear.com.