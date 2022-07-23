USBP Arrest U.S. Citizen with Narcotics and Loaded Gun

Agents discovered a loaded semi-automatic

9mm handgun which was concealed inside

a cloth bag that was attached to the

frame of the vehicle.

DULZURA, Calif. — San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents at the State Route 94 checkpoint arrested a man with illegal narcotics and a loaded 9mm pistol on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on July 19th, at approximately 7:35 a.m., when a white 1998 Chevrolet Silverado approached the SR-94 checkpoint. Agents questioned the man, then referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation. Once there, agents began questioning the driver and immediately noticed a switchblade knife, no key in the ignition, and multiple wires hanging underneath the steering wheel.

Agents ordered the driver to exit the vehicle and searched the driver for additional weapons. During the pat down an agent found a plastic container lid stuck to the driver’s stomach. The driver instantly confessed to the substance on the lid to be heroin.

With a further search, agents discovered crystal methamphetamine hidden in the ashtray, marijuana buried under the driver’s seat, and a loaded semi-automatic 9mm handgun which was concealed inside a cloth bag that was attached to the frame of the vehicle.

The man, a 37-year-old United States citizen (USC), was placed under arrest. A total of 2.45 grams of methamphetamine, 120 grams of marijuana, and 50.41 grams of heroin was seized. U.S. Border Patrol turned over the USC, narcotics, and the firearm to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.