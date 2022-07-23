Interagency Collaboration Leads to 50 Arrests in the RGV

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol (RGV) agents disrupted four migrant smuggling attempts resulting in 50 arrests.

On July 21, the Mercedes Police Department (MPD) requested assistance from RGV agents, regarding a residence being used as a human stash house. Upon arrival, agents determined 31 individuals were illegally present in the U.S. Two caretakers were identified and taken into custody by MPD officers to face human smuggling charges.

Hours later, Texas Game Warden (TGW) officers observed several subjects running from an open field into an awaiting Ford F150, east of Falfurrias. As TGW officers approached the vehicle, the driver veered off the road through a property fence and several subjects bailed out. A search of the immediate area resulted in the apprehension of three migrants. The driver was not located.

Moments later, another human stash house was discovered in Rio Grande City by RGV agents in cooperation with the Starr County Sheriff Office. Agents apprehended a total of four subjects who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. No caretaker was identified.

Later that afternoon, McAllen Border Patrol Station camera operators notified agents of several people entering a Chevrolet Tahoe in a well-known smuggling area in Hidalgo. Moments later, Hidalgo Police Department (HPD) officers encountered the vehicle and initiated a vehicle stop. The vehicle came to a stop where several subjects fled into a nearby store. HPD officers and agents were able to apprehend nine migrants who were illegally present in the U.S. A search of the vehicle yielded a firearm. HPD took custody of the vehicle, firearm, and driver to face state charges.

All subjects were taken into Border Patrol custody and will be processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

