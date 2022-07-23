Agents Apprehend Three Migrants After Man Flees Border Patrol Stop

OTAY MESA, Calif. – San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man Wednesday morning who was transporting three undocumented migrants after fleeing from a traffic stop.

At approximately 1:09 a.m., on June 20, agents observed a black 2008 BMW traveling near Alta and Otay Mesa Rd. Agents followed the BMW and conducted a vehicle stop on State Route (SR) 905 east of the Beyer Blvd. exit.

Agents approached the vehicle to speak with the driver and the three visible passengers. As they approached, before speaking with the driver, an agent placed a controlled tire deflation device (CTDD) in front of one of the rear tires in case the vehicle attempted to flee.

Agents questioned the driver and once they attempted to question the passengers, the driver started the vehicle and placed it in gear. Agents immediately ordered the driver to shut the vehicle off and place it in park. The driver suddenly accelerated and sped off at a high rate of speed, ignoring all instructions to stop.

Agents immediately pursued the fleeing driver on westbound SR 905. During the short pursuit, the BMW’s rear tire deflated from running over the CTDD. The vehicle slowed down and exited at Beyer Blvd. Once the vehicle stopped, the driver and three occupants immediately exited and fled on foot.

After a brief foot pursuit, agents were able to arrest the driver who had fled into the nearby brush. Agents searched and located the three occupants who attempted to hide in the backyard of a nearby home. The four people sustained no injuries during the pursuit and were transported to a nearby Border Patrol station.

The driver, an adult U.S. citizen, is in federal custody and faces alien smuggling charges. Agents determined that the three passengers were Mexican nationals who were illegally present in the U.S.; they are being processed for removal. The vehicle was seized by Border Patrol.

“This incident is an example of the dangerous acts human smugglers perform for financial gain and demonstrates their disregard for the lives of those involved and the motoring public,” said Chief Patrol Agent Aaron Heitke. “Fortunately, this event came to a safe conclusion and ended with the driver in custody. I am extremely proud of the hard work our agents carry out to protect our communities from the dangerous smugglers.”

To prevent the illicit smuggling of humans, drugs, and other contraband, the U.S. Border Patrol maintains a high level of vigilance on corridors of egress away from our Nation’s borders. To report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol, contact San Diego Sector at (619) 498-9900.